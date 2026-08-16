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Trump's envoys in Middle East to push for Gaza peace plan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump's envoys in Middle East to push for Gaza peace plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Trump's Middle East Envoys Seek Progress on Gaza Peace Plan Amid Tensions

Diplomatic Efforts and Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Envoys Meet Regional Mediators in Cairo

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's envoys meet with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators in Cairo on Sunday, a diplomatic source said, in a bid to advance the U.S. president's Gaza peace plan, even as Israel pressed on with airstrikes in the enclave.

Hamas and U.S. Officials Participate in Talks

Hamas officials were present at some of the meetings between mediators and with Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Nickolay Mladenov, Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, the diplomat said. 

Upcoming Meetings with Israeli Leadership

A senior Israeli official said that Kushner and Mladenov were scheduled to meet on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on August 9 said Trump's latest roadmap for Gaza peace was 'unacceptable'.

Escalation of Violence in Gaza

Recent Israeli Airstrikes and Casualties

GAZA MEDICS SAY STRIKES INJURED SEVERAL PEOPLE

The official said that Israel was concerned about Washington's demand to end targeted assassinations of Hamas militants in Gaza as the group rebuilds its forces. 

Details of the Peace Plan

Trump's peace plan calls for the immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza. It foresees Hamas disarming as Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave and Gaza is rebuilt under a new civilian Palestinian administration. 

After scaling back its attacks in the enclave earlier this month, Israel's airstrikes have resumed in the past few days. 

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its aircraft targeted a militant in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. At least five Palestinians were injured in the strike which had hit a tent encampment, medics in the enclave said.

A separate airstrike, which the Israeli military said targeted another militant, hit an apartment in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, wounding several people, medics said.

Hamas and Egyptian Intelligence Discussions

Earlier, Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya met with Egypt's intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in Cairo. Hamas spokesperson in Gaza, Hazem Qassem, said Al-Hayya would brief mediators on what he said were Israel's ceasefire violations.

Kushner had earlier met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Sisi's office said.      

Ceasefire and Ongoing Tensions

Breakthroughs and Challenges in the Peace Process

Trump announced last month that there had been a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, to which both Israel and Hamas had agreed.     

Hamas said it had agreed to the plan to avoid a resumption of the war, but added that implementation of the deal would depend on Israel first meeting its own commitments, including withdrawing its forces and halting attacks.

Impact of the October Ceasefire

An October ceasefire halted major fighting in a devastating two-year war in Gaza that was sparked by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, but it failed to end Israeli attacks entirely.    

Israeli fire has killed more than 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, since October. It is unclear how many of those killed were militants, as Hamas does not usually disclose information about dead fighters.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza over the same period, according to Israeli figures.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo, Alexander Cornwell and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Kushner and Mladenov are leading U.S. diplomatic efforts to move into phase two of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, focusing on ceasefire, disarmament, and technocratic governance.
  • Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey continue to play pivotal mediator roles, having previously facilitated phase one: ceasefire, hostage exchange, and stabilization structures.
  • Israel remains skeptical and has rejected the plan unless Hamas fully disarms, while Gaza mediators report continued Israeli strikes that wound several Palestinians.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Trump's envoys meeting with in Cairo?
Trump's envoys are meeting with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators, as well as some Hamas officials in Cairo.
What is the main goal of the US-led peace plan for Gaza?
The plan seeks immediate cessation of military operations, disarming of Hamas, Israeli troop withdrawal, and rebuilding Gaza under a civilian Palestinian administration.
Why has Israel expressed concerns over the peace plan?
Israel is concerned about Washington's demand to end targeted assassinations of Hamas militants as part of the peace deal.
What recent events have affected the ceasefire in Gaza?
Israel resumed airstrikes after a brief lull, injuring several Palestinians and prompting further meetings with mediators.
What are the conditions set by Hamas for implementing the peace plan?
Hamas agreed to the plan to avoid war resumption, but requires Israel to withdraw forces and halt attacks before implementation.

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