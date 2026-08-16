GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Headlines

Belgium's biggest wildfire on record heads towards Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Environment Europe Climate Change

Belgium Battles Record-Breaking Wildfire Near German Border

Unprecedented Wildfire Threatens Eastern Belgium

By Bart Biesemans and Kate Abnett

Firefighters Face Massive Challenge

HAUTES FAGNES/BRUSSELS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Firefighters worked through the night to battle Belgium's biggest wildfire on record, which by Sunday morning had burned 3,000 hectares of land and was heading towards the German border, local authorities said.

Blaze in the High Fens Nature Reserve

The blaze in the High Fens, a nature reserve in the east of the country, has been burning since Friday and firefighters ​from across Belgium and neighbouring Germany and Luxembourg have sought to contain ​it, as have the army and farmers.

Efforts to Contain the Fire

Responders on Sunday were focused on the front line of the fire moving towards Germany and were hopeful that cooler, more humid weather would support efforts to contain it, Stephanie Ernoux, spokesperson for the administration of the Belgian region of Wallonia, told Reuters.

Scale and Response

The fire is more than double the size of a blaze in 2011 that burned close to 1,400 hectares, data from ​the European Forest Fire Information System showed.

International Assistance and Local Measures

The EU deployed three helicopters and two water bomber aircraft from around Europe on Saturday after Belgium requested emergency reinforcements.

Local authorities said the defensive line protecting evacuated villages from the fire was holding on Sunday, though residents who had been evacuated on Saturday were told they should not yet return to their homes.

"No homes have been affected at this stage, although the fire remains close and smoke levels are significant," the office of the governor of Liege said in an ​update.

Climate Conditions and Wildfire Risk

The blaze ignited as European countries including Belgium suffered their fifth heatwave of the summer this week. 

Impact of Climate Change

Scientists say that human-caused climate change has increased the likelihood of the ​hot and ⁠dry conditions that allow wildfires to spread faster and burn longer.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Bart BiesemansEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The High Fens wildfire — at around 3,000 ha burned — is now Belgium’s largest fire on record, double the 2011 blaze (≈1,400 ha) (apnews.com).
  • Firefighters from Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, plus army, farmers and EU-supplied helicopters and water bombers, are working to contain the fire heading toward Germany (apnews.com).
  • Europe is in the grip of a fierce wildfire season fuelled by successive heatwaves, with the EU deploying rapid mapping and aerial response under the Civil Protection Mechanism (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the wildfire in Belgium located?
The wildfire is burning in the High Fens nature reserve in eastern Belgium near the German border.
How large is the Belgium wildfire?
By Sunday morning, the fire had burned 3,000 hectares, making it Belgium's largest recorded wildfire.
Are any homes affected by the wildfire?
As of the latest update, no homes have been affected, though evacuated residents have not been allowed to return.
What is being done to contain the wildfire?
Firefighters, army, and farmers from Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg are working to contain the fire, with EU helicopters and aircraft providing support.
What caused the wildfire to spread so rapidly?
The fire spread quickly due to extreme heat and dry conditions, which scientists link to human-caused climate change.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Four Antonello da Messina works stolen in Renaissance painter's hometown

Four Antonello da Messina works stolen in Renaissance painter's hometown

Image for Ukrainian drones strike Moscow region, killing one

Ukrainian drones strike Moscow region, killing one

Image for Two women killed in floods in Spain

Two women killed in floods in Spain

Image for Twelve killed and at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

Twelve killed and at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

Image for Russia attacks Kyiv overnight, injuring three, Ukraine officials say

Russia attacks Kyiv overnight, injuring three, Ukraine officials say

Image for North Korea's Kim, Russia's Putin reaffirm ties on Korean Liberation Day

North Korea's Kim, Russia's Putin reaffirm ties on Korean Liberation Day

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 51, cuts roads
Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 51, cuts roads
Image for Athletics-Asher-Smith equals European medal record, Hunt completes golden treble
Athletics-Asher-Smith equals European medal record, Hunt completes golden treble
Image for Lebanon says Israeli strikes in south of the country kill at least 11​​​
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in south of the country kill at least 11​​​
Image for Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months
Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months
Image for Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada, buildings and cars damaged
Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada, buildings and cars damaged
Image for Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gasoline prices
Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gasoline prices
Image for At least 47 dead in eastern Indonesia after magnitude 7.7 quake
At least 47 dead in eastern Indonesia after magnitude 7.7 quake
Image for Sicily's Catania airport restarts flights after Etna alert downgrade
Sicily's Catania airport restarts flights after Etna alert downgrade
Image for German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say
German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say
Image for Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says
Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says
Image for Taliban mark five years in power as aid groups warn of crisis
Taliban mark five years in power as aid groups warn of crisis
Image for Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports
Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports
View All Headlines Posts