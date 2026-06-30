EU Transfers €3.9 Billion Loan Tranche to Ukraine for Drone Procurement

EU Financial Support and Drone Procurement for Ukraine

Overview of the Latest Loan Disbursement

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has transferred €3.9 billion ($4.44 billion) to Ukraine to finance drone procurement, the Commission said on Tuesday.

Details of the Loan Package

• The disbursement is part of a €90 billion loan approved by the EU earlier this year.

Previous and Future Disbursements

• This disbursement follows the Commission's first €3.2 billion instalment to Ukraine made on June 25 to help with the country's government financing.

Statement from European Commission President

• "We are releasing a first tranche of €3.9 billion for advanced drone technology to strengthen Ukraine's defence. And more will follow. These investments will help Ukraine protect its citizens, defend its sovereignty, and reinforce Europe's security," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8780 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens)