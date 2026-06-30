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EU sends Ukraine €3.9 billion to fund drones under loan deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU sends Ukraine €3.9 billion to fund drones under loan deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Defence

EU Transfers €3.9 Billion Loan Tranche to Ukraine for Drone Procurement

EU Financial Support and Drone Procurement for Ukraine

Overview of the Latest Loan Disbursement

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has transferred €3.9 billion ($4.44 billion) to Ukraine to finance drone procurement, the Commission said on Tuesday.

Details of the Loan Package

• The disbursement is part of a €90 billion loan approved by the EU earlier this year.

Previous and Future Disbursements

• This disbursement follows the Commission's first €3.2 billion instalment to Ukraine made on June 25 to help with the country's government financing.

Statement from European Commission President

• "We are releasing a first tranche of €3.9 billion for advanced drone technology to strengthen Ukraine's defence. And more will follow. These investments will help Ukraine protect its citizens, defend its sovereignty, and reinforce Europe's security," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8780 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The €3.9 billion tranche for advanced drone technology is part of the EU’s broader €90 billion loan approved for Ukraine in 2026–2027, which allocates €60 billion for defence and €30 billion for budgetary support. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • Earlier this week (June 25), the Commission released €3.2 billion as the first instalment of macro‑financial assistance (MFA), with further disbursements planned across 2026 depending on reform milestones. (enlargement.ec.europa.eu)
  • The loan, approved by Parliament and finalized in April 2026, is financed through joint EU borrowing backed by the budget and expected to be repaid via war reparations from Russia; funds target both Ukraine’s urgent budget needs and defence‑industrial capacity, including drone procurement. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money did the EU send to Ukraine for drones?
The EU transferred €3.9 billion to Ukraine to finance drone procurement.
Is the €3.9 billion payment part of a larger loan to Ukraine?
Yes, it is part of a €90 billion loan approved by the EU earlier this year.
When was the first EU loan instalment sent to Ukraine?
The first €3.2 billion instalment was made on June 25.
What is the goal of the EU's funding to Ukraine?
The funding aims to strengthen Ukraine's defence, protect its citizens, and reinforce Europe's security.
Who announced the EU's financial support for Ukraine's defence?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement.

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