Russian Missile Attack in Kyiv Injures One and Triggers Multiple Fires

Details of the Missile Attack and Its Aftermath

Overview of the Incident

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Sunday, sparking fires in at least two districts of Ukraine's capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The city's military administration said one person had been injured.

Impact on Kyiv

Fires and Damage

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said falling debris had caused a fire in a non-residential part of a northern suburb.

Specific Areas Affected

Several cars were on fire, and another fire had broken out in an area just south of the city centre, he said.

Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city.

Unofficial Telegram channels posted photos of what were described as market stalls ablaze in the suburb.

Air Alerts and Ongoing Threats

Air alerts were in effect twice after 2 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday), each for about half an hour.

Russia has in recent weeks been staging intensive air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by William Mallard)