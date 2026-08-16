GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Headlines

Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fires, injures one, Ukraine officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Ukraine Crisis security World News

Russian Missile Attack in Kyiv Injures One and Triggers Multiple Fires

Details of the Missile Attack and Its Aftermath

Overview of the Incident

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Sunday, sparking fires in at least two districts of Ukraine's capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The city's military administration said one person had been injured.

Impact on Kyiv

Fires and Damage

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said falling debris had caused a fire in a non-residential part of a northern suburb.

Specific Areas Affected

Several cars were on fire, and another fire had broken out in an area just south of the city centre, he said.

Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city.

Unofficial Telegram channels posted photos of what were described as market stalls ablaze in the suburb.

Air Alerts and Ongoing Threats

Air alerts were in effect twice after 2 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday), each for about half an hour.

Russia has in recent weeks been staging intensive air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian missile debris ignited fires in both a northern suburb and near the city center of Kyiv, causing car and property damage (Mayor Klitschko) (reutersconnect.com)
  • One individual was reported injured; explosions were heard and multiple air‑raid alerts were issued before dawn (apnews.com)
  • This attack follows a pattern of escalating Russian air and missile assaults on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent weeks (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv?
Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv, sparking fires in at least two districts and injuring one person.
How many people were injured in the recent Kyiv missile attack?
According to Ukrainian officials, one person was injured during the attack.
Which parts of Kyiv were affected by the missile attack?
A non-residential area in a northern suburb and an area just south of the city centre experienced fires due to the attack.
Were there air alerts during the missile attack on Kyiv?
Yes, air alerts were in effect twice after 2 a.m., each lasting about half an hour.
How frequent have Russian air attacks on Kyiv been recently?
Russian forces have been staging intensive air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada, buildings and cars damaged

Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada, buildings and cars damaged

Image for At least 47 dead in eastern Indonesia after magnitude 7.7 quake

At least 47 dead in eastern Indonesia after magnitude 7.7 quake

Image for Sicily's Catania airport restarts flights after Etna alert downgrade

Sicily's Catania airport restarts flights after Etna alert downgrade

Image for German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say

German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say

Image for Jason Arday, ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism scandal, found dead

Jason Arday, ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism scandal, found dead

Image for Wildfires in Britain hit record levels after homes burn in intense heat

Wildfires in Britain hit record levels after homes burn in intense heat

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Lebanon says Israeli strikes in south of the country kill at least 11​​​
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in south of the country kill at least 11​​​
Image for Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months
Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months
Image for Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gasoline prices
Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gasoline prices
Image for Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says
Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says
Image for Taliban mark five years in power as aid groups warn of crisis
Taliban mark five years in power as aid groups warn of crisis
Image for Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports
Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports
Image for Cycling-British cyclist dies in Volta a Portugal accident
Cycling-British cyclist dies in Volta a Portugal accident
Image for US wants Netanyahu to condemn settler siege in Palestinian village, officials say
US wants Netanyahu to condemn settler siege in Palestinian village, officials say
Image for Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works stolen from museum
Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works stolen from museum
Image for Spain investigates likely shooting of endangered 'grandmother' orca
Spain investigates likely shooting of endangered 'grandmother' orca
Image for Germany evacuates about 2,000 people as wildfire reaches western village
Germany evacuates about 2,000 people as wildfire reaches western village
Image for Count Binface becomes Britain's most successful comedy candidate
Count Binface becomes Britain's most successful comedy candidate
View All Headlines Posts