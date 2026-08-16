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Headlines

Two women killed in floods in Spain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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headlines Weather Europe Disasters

Floods Claim Two Lives and Injure Two Babies as Spain Faces Severe Weather

Severe Weather Impacts in Spain

Fatalities and Injuries from Flood and Landslide

MADRID, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A flood and landslide caused by torrential rain killed two elderly women and injured two babies in rural northwestern Spain, authorities said, as seven regions were placed on yellow alert for storms and heavy rain on Sunday.     

Details of the Incident

The deaths of the women, aged about 60 and 80 years old respectively, were confirmed by emergency services of the Castile and Leon region after the disaster late on Saturday in the village of Manzanedo de Valdueza, near Pontevedra. 

Injuries to Infants

Two babies were treated for bruises, authorities added. 

Weather Warnings and Ongoing Risks

On Sunday, Spain's Civil Protection service warned of storms and heavy rain in seven regions of central and northern Spain. 

Context: Recent Extreme Weather Events

The flooding forecasts follow weeks of record high temperatures that have led to a series of devastating wildfires. 

(Reporting by Graham KeeleyEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Flash flood and landslide in northwestern Spain killed two elderly women and injured two infants in Manzanedo de Valdueza, Castile and León (elpais.com)
  • Spain’s Civil Protection raised yellow alerts for storms and heavy rainfall across seven central and northern regions on Aug 16 (elpais.com)
  • The floods come amid weeks of record heat and wildfire crises, with 2025 and 2026 seeing Spain experience unprecedented wildfire seasons linked to a record‑breaking heatwave and climate change impacts (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fatal floods in Spain occur?
The floods happened in the village of Manzanedo de Valdueza, near Pontevedra, in northwestern Spain.
How many people were killed and injured in the floods?
Two elderly women were killed and two babies were treated for bruises after the floods and landslide.
What caused the recent floods in Spain?
Torrential rain led to flooding and landslides in rural northwestern Spain.
Which areas are under weather alerts in Spain?
Seven regions in central and northern Spain were placed on yellow alert for storms and heavy rain.

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