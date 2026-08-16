Floods Claim Two Lives and Injure Two Babies as Spain Faces Severe Weather

Severe Weather Impacts in Spain

Fatalities and Injuries from Flood and Landslide

MADRID, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A flood and landslide caused by torrential rain killed two elderly women and injured two babies in rural northwestern Spain, authorities said, as seven regions were placed on yellow alert for storms and heavy rain on Sunday.

Details of the Incident

The deaths of the women, aged about 60 and 80 years old respectively, were confirmed by emergency services of the Castile and Leon region after the disaster late on Saturday in the village of Manzanedo de Valdueza, near Pontevedra.

Injuries to Infants

Two babies were treated for bruises, authorities added.

Weather Warnings and Ongoing Risks

On Sunday, Spain's Civil Protection service warned of storms and heavy rain in seven regions of central and northern Spain.

Context: Recent Extreme Weather Events

The flooding forecasts follow weeks of record high temperatures that have led to a series of devastating wildfires.

(Reporting by Graham KeeleyEditing by David Goodman)