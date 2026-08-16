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Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Finance Banking International Affairs Middle East Politics

Pope Appeals for Immediate End to Violence Against Palestinians in West Bank

Pope Leo's Call for Peace and International Action

Recent Surge in Violence in the West Bank

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pope Leo called on Sunday for an end to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, amid a surge of attacks by militant settlers and a siege in the territory's village of Qusra.

Israeli settlers encircled houses after cutting off water and electricity, in what rights groups have said is a concerted effort to seize more land, and further eat into territory where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

Pope Leo's Statement and Appeal

"I renew my appeal for an end to the repeated violence against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank," the Pope said, without mentioning specific confrontations or attacks.

"I urgently ask the international community to take action so as to advance the two-state solution, for a fair and lasting peace," the Pope added after noon prayers at his Castel Gandolfo residence outside Rome.

The Vatican's Position on the Palestinian State

Support for a Two-State Solution

The Vatican has long backed the idea of a future Palestinian state, which has been recognised by more than 150 of 193 U.N. member states as encompassing the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israeli Government Policies

Settlement Expansion and Political Stance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government has overseen massive settlement construction in the West Bank that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says is aimed at burying the idea of such a state.

International Law and Disputed Territories

The United Nations and most governments consider the settlements to be illegal under international law related to military occupation. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war, but argues the territory is disputed rather than occupied. 

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV condemned rising settler attacks and the siege of the Palestinian village of Qusra, calling on the international community to act for peace (apnews.com)
  • He emphasized renewing efforts toward a two‑state solution and diplomacy amid mounting violence in both the West Bank and Gaza (vaticannews.va)
  • Reports underscore a spike in West Bank settler violence, including arson of mosques and infrastructure sieges, adding urgency to the Pope’s appeal (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Pope say about the violence in the West Bank?
The Pope called for an immediate end to violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and urged international action for peace.
Who are the attackers in the recent West Bank violence?
The attacks have been carried out by militant Israeli settlers, according to rights groups and recent reports.
What solution did the Pope advocate for?
The Pope renewed his appeal for a two-state solution to achieve a fair and lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.
How does the Vatican view the Palestinian state?
The Vatican supports the idea of a future Palestinian state, recognized by over 150 UN member states to include the Gaza Strip and West Bank.
What is Israel's position on the West Bank territory?
Israel considers the West Bank as disputed rather than occupied, despite most governments viewing settlements there as illegal under international law.

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