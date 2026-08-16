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Athletics-Asher-Smith equals European medal record, Hunt completes golden treble - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Athletics-Asher-Smith equals European medal record, Hunt completes golden treble

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Sports Athletics European Championships Track and Field Medal Records

Asher-Smith Ties European Athletics Medal Record as Hunt Seals Treble Gold

British Sprint Success at the European Championships

Dina Asher-Smith Equals Medal Record

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dina Asher-Smith equalled the record as the most-decorated athlete in European Championships history after helping Britain win the women's 4x100 metres relay gold on Saturday, taking her career tally at the continental championships to 10 medals.

Relay Team Performance

The British quartet of Amy Hunt, Asher-Smith, Success Eduan and Imani Lansiquot produced a flawless display in Birmingham, clocking 42.05 seconds to secure victory.

Historic Achievement and Comparison

The gold was Asher-Smith's seventh European title and, coupled with two silver medals and a bronze, drew her level with Polish sprint great Irena Szewinska, who won 10 European Championship medals between 1966 and 1978.

Reactions and Team Highlights

Amy Hunt Praises Teammates

"I am stood next to the real life GOAT (greatest of all time)", Hunt told BBC Sport of her teammate Asher-Smith.

"She is the most decorated European athlete in history. I am stood next to some amazing women. This girl (Eduan) is a midwife, she brings babies into the world. This girl (Lansiquot) wrote a play. We're all amazing.

"That was stunning to come together. I had the time of my life."

Amy Hunt's Treble Gold and Future Prospects

Relay Victory Completes Sprint Double

For Hunt, who completed the 100m-200m sprint double earlier in the week, the relay victory sealed a third gold medal of the championships.

Chance for Historic Fourth Gold

The 24-year-old will have the chance to make history on Sunday when she competes in the mixed 4x100m relay, seeking to become the first athlete to win four gold medals at a single edition of the championships in its 92-year history.

Medal Table Standings

Britain's medal tally rose to 12, including six golds, while Italy remained top of the table with 17 medals heading into the final day of competition.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Dina Asher‑Smith’s 10 medals (including seven golds) equal the all‑time European Championships record previously held by Polish legend Irena Szewińska (reddit.com).
  • Amy Hunt completed a sprint double (100 m and 200 m) before anchoring the women’s 4×100 m relay for her third gold of the championships—and could become the first athlete to win four golds at one edition (reddit.com).
  • Britain’s victory in the women’s 4×100 m (42.05 s) boosted their medal haul to 12 (including six golds), though Italy still leads overall heading into the final day (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many European Championships medals has Dina Asher-Smith won?
Dina Asher-Smith has won 10 European Championships medals, equalling the all-time record.
Who are the members of the British women's 4x100m relay team?
The British women's 4x100m relay team includes Amy Hunt, Dina Asher-Smith, Success Eduan, and Imani Lansiquot.
How many gold medals did Amy Hunt win at the European Championships?
Amy Hunt won three gold medals by completing the sprint double and winning the 4x100m relay.
Which country led the European Championships medal table before the final day?
Italy led the medal table with 17 medals heading into the final day of competition.
What historical achievement is Amy Hunt seeking in the mixed 4x100m relay?
Amy Hunt is aiming to become the first athlete to win four golds at a single European Championships.

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