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Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

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Palestinians in Qusra Face Months of Militant Settler Attacks and Displacement

Ongoing Violence and Displacement in Qusra

By Pesha Magid

Background of the Attacks

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Families on the outskirts of Qusra, the West Bank village where Palestinian homes have been under siege for nearly a week, said they have faced sometimes deadly attacks by militant settlers for months.

The United States wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly condemn militant settlers who have besieged Palestinians in their homes in ​the occupied West Bank, U.S. and Israeli officials said on Friday.

In Qusra, rights groups say militant settlers are mounting a concerted effort to seize more land, further eating into territory where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

Israeli Authorities' Response

The Israeli police and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. The Israeli military has said soldiers have deployed in Qusra since Thursday to protect residents and maintain security.

Personal Accounts of Violence

Marmar Ouda's Experience

Marmar Ouda said he has been forced to erect metal fences around his home and bars on his windows to protect his family from attacks by militant settlers. Next to his home, the words 'death to Arabs' have been spray-painted in Hebrew on a wall.

Five months ago, Ouda said his nephew was shot and killed by a settler in an incident during which his brother was also injured.

Legal and Police Actions

Israeli media reported at the time that a settler who also served as a reservist had been arrested. Reuters could not determine whether they were charged. The Israeli police and military did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday. 

"I wish I had died at that moment rather than see my nephew die in front of me and my brother get shot," said Ouda, adding that despite filing complaints with the Israeli police, he and his family had received no protection.

Ouda said that since the shooting, attacks had continued and that settlers threw stones at his house on Wednesday.

"They want to expel us, they want to kill us," he said.

Rights Groups and International Response

Israeli rights groups have said settlers have been granted near impunity by Israel's far-right coalition government, which has supported significant settlement expansion in the West Bank.

"They are very provocatively going and literally taking over houses," said Ezra Brownstein, a researcher for the Israeli rights group Rabbis for Human Rights.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a strong supporter of Jewish settlement in the West Bank, on Thursday condemned settlers besieging a Palestinian home.

Displacement of Palestinian Families

Extent of Displacement

FAMILIES DISPLACED 

As of the end of June, more than 2,200 Palestinians had been displaced during 2026 due to settler violence and other access restrictions, according to United Nations data.

Case Study: Ibrahim Hassan's Family

Settler violence has displaced at least two families living on the outskirts of Qusra, where a tangled blanket, a few books and some pictures on the wall are all that remain after Ibrahim Hassan and his family fled their home around a month ago.

Settlers and men in Israeli army uniform entered his house, smashed windows and beat him in front of his wife and children, said Hassan, adding he had been forced to rent a home elsewhere.

Military Response to Allegations

The Israeli military did not immediately respond when asked for comment on Hassan's allegations.

(Reporting by Pesha Magid; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Residents of Qusra report months‑long hostile settler incursions—including shootings, stone‑throwing, and graffiti—culminating in a recent prolonged siege. (apnews.com)
  • UN and humanitarian agencies report that settler attacks and access restrictions have become the main driver of displacement in the West Bank in 2026, displacing thousands across dozens of communities. (ochaopt.org)
  • The U.S. has publicly condemned settler violence; Israeli officials acknowledge the crisis, with defense leaders warning that the army’s response to escalating violence is being politically and operationally strained. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What have Palestinians in Qusra experienced in recent months?
Palestinians in Qusra have faced ongoing militant settler attacks, including violence, property damage, and displacement.
What actions are rights groups reporting in Qusra?
Rights groups say militant settlers are making efforts to seize more land, contributing to increased violence and displacement.
How has the Israeli military responded to the situation?
The Israeli military states that soldiers have been deployed in Qusra to protect residents, but did not immediately respond to specific allegations.
How many Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence in 2026?
More than 2,200 Palestinians have been displaced during 2026 in the West Bank due to settler violence and access restrictions.
What concerns have been raised about government actions?
Israeli rights groups allege that settlers act with near impunity under Israel's far-right coalition government, which supports settlement expansion.

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