GBAF Logo
Four trapped after residential building collapses in Athens, fire brigade says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Four trapped after residential building collapses in Athens, fire brigade says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Breaking News Disaster Athens Emergency services

Apartment block collapses in Athens, rescuers search for trapped

Rescue Efforts Underway After Athens Apartment Collapse

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greek rescuers were searching for people trapped after a four-storey apartment block collapsed on Tuesday in the Petralona area of Athens, the fire brigade said.

Rescue Operations and Updates

Four people who were earlier reported trapped had been located and were safe, but the operation continued, the service said.

Search Teams and Equipment

Crew with rescue dogs searched the rubble while other forces were on standby, the service said in a statement.

Possible Causes of Collapse

It was not clear what caused the collapse of the building which had seven apartments. Construction work was underway in an adjacent building, the fire brigade said

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Edward McAllister and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A four‑story apartment block collapsed on June 30, 2026, in Petralona, central Athens, trapping four people as rescue efforts continue (newsbomb.gr)
  • Emergency services—including firefighters, police, Urban Search and Rescue teams, police dogs, gas and power utility crews—are on site conducting rescue operations (newsbomb.gr)
  • Initial reports suggest construction activity in an adjacent building may be related, though no official cause has been confirmed (newsbomb.gr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Athens on June 30?
A four-story apartment building collapsed in the Petralona area of Athens, trapping four people inside.
How many people are trapped in the collapsed Athens building?
According to the fire brigade, four people are currently trapped after the collapse.
Where did the building collapse occur in Athens?
The incident occurred in the Petralona area of Athens.
Who is handling the rescue operation after the building collapse?
Firefighters and police are conducting a rescue operation at the scene.
What may have caused the Athens building to collapse?
The cause is currently unclear, but construction work was underway in an adjacent building.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK asylum seekers face £10,000 charge before they can apply to settle

UK asylum seekers face £10,000 charge before they can apply to settle

Image for Russian attacks in Ukraine's Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia kill 10, officials say

Russian attacks in Ukraine's Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia kill 10, officials say

Image for France keeps health emergency plan at highest level in case of another heatwave

France keeps health emergency plan at highest level in case of another heatwave

Image for Soccer-San Jose mayor says no indication shooting related to World Cup

Soccer-San Jose mayor says no indication shooting related to World Cup

Image for Pakistan forces kill 29 militants in border operation, Kabul says dozens of civilians dead

Pakistan forces kill 29 militants in border operation, Kabul says dozens of civilians dead

Image for Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany, police say

Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany, police say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for EU asseses Montenegro's accession into EU at about €3.2 billion for EU
EU asseses Montenegro's accession into EU at about €3.2 billion for EU
Image for EU sends Ukraine €3.9 billion to fund drones under loan deal
EU sends Ukraine €3.9 billion to fund drones under loan deal
Image for Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal
Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal
Image for NATO joins exercises off US coast, even as it loses political fight in Trump's Washington
NATO joins exercises off US coast, even as it loses political fight in Trump's Washington
Image for Swedish government to introduce higher sentences in push against crime
Swedish government to introduce higher sentences in push against crime
Image for Chinese foreign minister to visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway
Chinese foreign minister to visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway
Image for Anti-migrant politics spark resurgence of racism, say some Britons of colour
Anti-migrant politics spark resurgence of racism, say some Britons of colour
Image for New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority
New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals
Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals
Image for French prosecutor blocks suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker, releases captain
French prosecutor blocks suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker, releases captain
Image for Soccer-London-born DR Congo fullback looking to derail England at World Cup
Soccer-London-born DR Congo fullback looking to derail England at World Cup
Image for Czech president, prime minister clash over leadership as both pack for NATO summit
Czech president, prime minister clash over leadership as both pack for NATO summit
View All Headlines Posts