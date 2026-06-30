Apartment block collapses in Athens, rescuers search for trapped

Rescue Efforts Underway After Athens Apartment Collapse

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greek rescuers were searching for people trapped after a four-storey apartment block collapsed on Tuesday in the Petralona area of Athens, the fire brigade said.

Rescue Operations and Updates

Four people who were earlier reported trapped had been located and were safe, but the operation continued, the service said.

Search Teams and Equipment

Crew with rescue dogs searched the rubble while other forces were on standby, the service said in a statement.

Possible Causes of Collapse

It was not clear what caused the collapse of the building which had seven apartments. Construction work was underway in an adjacent building, the fire brigade said

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Edward McAllister and Andrew Heavens)