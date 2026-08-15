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Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada, damages buildings and cars

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

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headlines Disaster Spain Earthquake Emergency

Granada Earthquake Strikes, Damages Buildings and Cars but Spares Injuries

Details of the Granada Earthquake Incident

MADRID, Aug 15 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the southern Spanish city of Granada in the early hours of Saturday morning, with the regional government saying houses and cars were damaged but no injuries had been reported. 

Location and Timing of the Earthquake

The earthquake hit the metropolitan area of Alhendin just after 1 a.m..

Impact and Emergency Response

Damage to Property

Spanish television channel TVE showed debris strewn on the street and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city. Andalusian emergency services rescued a number of people from damaged buildings.  

Official Statements and Public Safety Advice

Government Response

Antonio Sanz Cabello, vice-president of the Andalusian regional government, said in a post on X on Saturday that authorities had declared an emergency.

Safety Recommendations for Residents

"If you're in Granada, you've felt the earthquake, you're okay, and your home shows no damage, stay calm and avoid entering and exiting buildings unnecessarily," he said.

"On the street, stay away from facades, cornices, balconies, walls, and other elements that could fall." 

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The 5.0‑magnitude quake hit at 1:04 a.m. local time on August 15 with its epicenter near Alhendín, Granada, at about 10 km depth (cadenaser.com).
  • Material damage was widespread—fallen cornisas, balcony debris, facade cracks, and vehicle damage (including cars)—but no casualties have been reported (elpais.com).
  • Andalusian authorities raised the region’s emergency plan to level 1; emergency crews are inspecting and cordoning off hazardous areas while services received over 200 emergency calls (cadenaser.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the magnitude of the earthquake in Granada?
The earthquake that struck Granada had a magnitude of 5.
Were there any reported injuries in the Granada earthquake?
No injuries were reported following the earthquake in Granada.
What kind of damage did the earthquake cause in Granada?
The earthquake damaged houses, buildings, and cars in Granada.
Which area of Granada was affected by the earthquake?
The earthquake hit the metropolitan area of Alhendin in Granada.
How did authorities respond to the Granada earthquake?
Authorities declared an emergency and Andalusian emergency services rescued people from damaged buildings.

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