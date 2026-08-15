Granada Earthquake Strikes, Damages Buildings and Cars but Spares Injuries

Details of the Granada Earthquake Incident

MADRID, Aug 15 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the southern Spanish city of Granada in the early hours of Saturday morning, with the regional government saying houses and cars were damaged but no injuries had been reported.

Location and Timing of the Earthquake

The earthquake hit the metropolitan area of Alhendin just after 1 a.m..

Impact and Emergency Response

Damage to Property

Spanish television channel TVE showed debris strewn on the street and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city. Andalusian emergency services rescued a number of people from damaged buildings.

Official Statements and Public Safety Advice

Government Response

Antonio Sanz Cabello, vice-president of the Andalusian regional government, said in a post on X on Saturday that authorities had declared an emergency.

Safety Recommendations for Residents

"If you're in Granada, you've felt the earthquake, you're okay, and your home shows no damage, stay calm and avoid entering and exiting buildings unnecessarily," he said.

"On the street, stay away from facades, cornices, balconies, walls, and other elements that could fall."

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)