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Ukrainian drones strike Moscow region, killing one - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian drones strike Moscow region, killing one

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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headlines Finance Geopolitics Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow Region, Killing One and Damaging Key Warehouse

Major Drone Attack Targets Moscow Region

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones struck Moscow region overnight on Sunday in what the provincial governor said was one of the largest attacks to have targeted the region, and which he said had left at least one person dead.

Casualties and Immediate Impact

In posts on Telegram, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said that an 83-year-old man had been killed, with several more injured in Podolsk, where he said a warehouse belonging to Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries had been struck.

Damage to Infrastructure

He said damage had been caused at several other sites, including at a warehouse in the town of Domodedovo, close to one of Moscow's main airports.

Russian Defence Ministry Response

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 822 Ukrainian drones throughout the country.

Aftermath and Ongoing Tensions

Video filmed by Reuters of the aftermath of the strike on Wildberries' Koledino warehouse showed a large plume of smoke over the site, around 45 km (28 miles) south of Moscow.

Targeting of Economic Infrastructure

Ukraine has been targeting Wildberries, which it accuses of handling military goods, in recent weeks as part of a wider bid to damage Russian economic infrastructure it sees as underpinning Moscow's military campaign.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyiv’s intensified drone campaign is targeting economic infrastructure like Wildberries to disrupt Russia’s consumer economy and wartime logistics (investing.com)
  • Recent attacks on Wildberries warehouses have inflicted significant damage — about 10% of its storage capacity disrupted, affecting many small businesses and prompting evacuations (live.euronext.com)
  • The drone campaign reaches deep inside Russia—including refineries and logistics hubs—demonstrating Ukraine’s growing long‑range strike capabilities and Russia’s strained air defenses (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Moscow region overnight on Sunday?
Ukrainian drones struck the Moscow region, causing damage and resulting in one fatality and several injuries.
Who was killed in the drone strike on Moscow region?
An 83-year-old man was killed in the Podolsk area during the Ukrainian drone attack.
Which locations were affected by the drone strikes?
The strikes damaged a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk and another warehouse in Domodedovo near Moscow's main airport.
How many Ukrainian drones have been downed by Russia according to the Defence Ministry?
Russia’s Defence Ministry reported it had downed 822 Ukrainian drones throughout the country.
Why is Ukraine targeting Wildberries warehouses?
Ukraine accuses Wildberries of handling military goods and has targeted its warehouses as part of efforts to damage Russian economic infrastructure.

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