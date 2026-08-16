Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 51, cuts roads

Indonesia Quake Kills 51 and Forces Thousands to Evacuate in East Nusa Tenggara

Impact and Response to the East Nusa Tenggara Earthquake

By Arnold Welianto and Stanley Widianto

Immediate Aftermath and Casualties

SIKKA, Indonesia, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Around 5,000 people have been evacuated after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake smashed an area in eastern Indonesia, killing at least 51, blocking roads and causing landslides, authorities said on Sunday.

Thirty-six people were seriously injured in the Saturday morning quake in East Nusa Tenggara province, while 77 had minor injuries, Deputy Health Minister Benjamin Paulus Octavianus told a televised meeting.

Aftershocks and Historical Context

The quake, followed by some 341 aftershocks, is the Southeast Asian nation's worst in years. Hundreds died after a 2022 earthquake in West Java.

Evacuations and Living Conditions

More than 3,300 people in the Sikka region self-evacuated or were stranded in a sports arena, said the disaster mitigation agency BNPB.

Shelter and Medical Aid

Some Sikka residents were stranded outside collapsed homes under a makeshift tent made out of tarp, while some people received treatment in a tent outside a hospital in the port town of Maumere.

"Almost all of Sikka's residents didn't dare stay indoors, so they slept on a porch or a tent outside," Simon Sabandi, deputy regent of Sikka, told news channel KompasTV.

Government and Rescue Efforts

More than 3,500 military and police officers have been deployed to the region, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said in a statement.

Rescue Operations and Infrastructure Damage

Rescuers were able to access parts of Maumere that had been blocked by landslides, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said. Most of those missing were trapped under rubble, and more than 1,300 homes were damaged, BNPB said.

Energy and Emergency Declarations

Twenty petrol stations were not operational due to power outages, said state energy firm Pertamina.

The East Nusa Tenggara government is considering declaring an emergency for the province, BNPB said, which would allow authorities to mobilise resources and funding.

Seismic Activity in Indonesia

The area of the quake was hit in 1992 by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake that caused extensive destruction, Indonesia's geophysics agency said.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of 290 million people, straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone where tectonic plates meet, triggering frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

(Reporting by Arnold Welianto in Sikka and Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Editing by William Mallard)