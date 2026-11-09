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Just Eat Switzerland cuts 373 courier jobs in Switzerland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Just Eat Switzerland cuts 373 courier jobs in Switzerland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Just Eat Switzerland Lays Off 373 Couriers Amid Logistics Model Shift

Major Workforce Reduction and Logistics Strategy Change

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway's Swiss unit is cutting 373 delivery jobs in Switzerland as the food delivery service moves away from scheduled shifts, the company said on Monday.

Impact on Workforce

Extent of Layoffs

• That represents more than half the company's couriers in Switzerland, according to numbers reported by Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, which puts that total at around 700. Just Eat has not confirmed that number

Breakdown of Affected Employees

• Of those affected, 193 are couriers employed directly by Just Eat and 180 are those employed through external staffing agencies, Just Eat Switzerland said in a statement

Reasons Behind the Shift

Transition to Hybrid Logistics Model

• The company said it wants to phase out its current shift model and switch to a hybrid logistics model to secure long-term competitiveness and be adaptable to demand

Reactions and Future Outlook

Union Response

• Swiss union Unia said in a statement it believed Just Eat would continue relying on the delivery drivers but on a self-employed basis. The company declined to comment

Company's Position

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich, Editing by Friederike Heine, Linda Pasquini and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The 373 job cuts affect over half of Just Eat’s approximately 700 couriers in Switzerland. 193 are directly employed, and 180 are from external agencies. (swissinfo.ch)
  • The company is retiring its fixed shift model in favor of a ‘hybrid logistics model’ to better adapt to demand fluctuations and improve long‑term competitiveness. (swissinfo.ch)
  • Union Unia condemns the plan, accusing Just Eat of deploying ‘bogus self‑employed’ couriers and urging authorities to act. Recent strikes disrupted more than half of lunch and evening shifts in Zurich and the Glatt Valley. (swissinfo.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many courier jobs is Just Eat cutting in Switzerland?
Just Eat is cutting 373 courier jobs in Switzerland, representing over half of its delivery workforce.
What is the reason behind the job cuts at Just Eat Switzerland?
The company is moving away from scheduled shifts and adopting a hybrid logistics model to stay competitive and meet demand.
How many of the affected workers were directly employed by Just Eat?
Out of the 373 roles, 193 couriers were directly employed by Just Eat, and 180 by external staffing agencies.
Will Just Eat Switzerland continue using delivery drivers?
Swiss union Unia believes Just Eat will still rely on delivery drivers, but possibly on a self-employed basis.

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