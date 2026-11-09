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Italian opposition blames Meloni missteps for Credit Agricole move on Banco BPM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian opposition blames Meloni missteps for Credit Agricole move on Banco BPM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers and Acquisitions Italy

Italian Opposition Criticizes Meloni as Credit Agricole Targets Banco BPM Merger

French Bank's Merger Proposal Sparks Political Backlash in Italy

By Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante

ROME, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy's opposition parties stepped up criticism of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's banking policy on Monday, saying government intervention in M&A deals had helped pave the way for France's Credit Agricole to take control of Banco BPM.

The French lender said on Monday it had proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM, in a move that would strengthen its position in its largest foreign market.

Background: Meloni's Banking Policy and Failed Domestic Consolidation

Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti tried for years in vain to build a third domestic banking group around BPM and state-backed Monte dei Paschi di Siena, capable of challenging market leaders Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

"The sorcerer's apprentices wanted to defend the Italian ownership of the banks. Now BPM, one of the country's leading banks, is at risk of ending up under the control of a French group. Congratulations," said Antonio Misiani, from the main centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD).

Golden Power Rules and Previous M&A Attempts

Under its golden power rules aimed at shielding strategic assets, Rome last year imposed tough terms to clear UniCredit's abortive plan to take over BPM. UniCredit later blamed the administration for its decision to abandon the deal.

Political Reaction and Calls for Accountability

'MELONI AND GIORGETTI MUST EXPLAIN TO PARLIAMENT'

MPS appears out of the running, with Intesa set to launch a €34-billion ($38 billion) takeover offer for the Tuscan lender on November 24, once it has secured some key regulatory approvals.

"Meloni and Giorgetti must explain to parliament their plan to safeguard lending to households and businesses and competition within the banking system. Assuming, that is, that they actually have a plan," Misiani added.

Credit Agricole's Growing Stake and Government Silence

The proposed deal would give Credit Agricole, which already owns 29.6% of Banco BPM, a roughly 45% stake in the combined group.

Representatives from Meloni's office and the economy ministry declined to comment.

Other Political Voices and Criticism

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, among the main sponsors of a MPS-BPM tie-up in recent years, declined to comment on the French move. "I'll leave that to the economists," he told reporters in Milan.

Responding to Salvini, the leader of the centrist opposition Azione party, Carlo Calenda, accused the government of hypocrisy.

"First, they use golden powers to block the takeover of BPM by an Italian bank, and then they stand by, silent and content, whilst a deal goes ahead that will make it French," he wrote on social media platform X.

Analyst Perspectives and Future Uncertainties

Early analyst reports identified golden powers as the key execution risk, with Italian boutique investment bank Equita saying the role of BPM-controlled fund manager Anima Holding will need to be assessed.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo AmanteEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Credit Agricole has proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM, aiming to create Italy’s third-largest banking group—pending shareholder and regulatory approval, including from Italy’s golden‑power authorities. (live.euronext.com)
  • Opposition parties, particularly the Democratic Party (PD), criticize Meloni’s government for failed efforts to build an Italian banking champion and accuse it of opening the door to foreign control by blocking an Italian-led UniCredit bid. (elpais.com)
  • The deal includes a 20% merger premium, a €1 billion special dividend for Banco BPM shareholders, and expected synergies of €800 million per year, boosting Banco BPM’s 2027 earnings per share by about 24%. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Credit Agricole's proposed move regarding Banco BPM?
Credit Agricole has proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM, aiming to strengthen its presence in Italy.
Why are Italian opposition parties blaming Prime Minister Meloni?
They argue that Meloni's government policies on banking mergers enabled a French takeover rather than promoting Italian ownership.
What happened to the plan for a domestic banking group involving BPM and Monte dei Paschi di Siena?
Efforts to build such a group failed, which critics say left BPM vulnerable to foreign acquisition.
How do the 'golden power' rules relate to this situation?
Italy used golden power rules to block certain deals seen as threats to national interests, but critics claim this backfired regarding BPM.
Which major Italian banks were mentioned as market leaders?
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are referenced as leading players in the Italian banking sector.

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