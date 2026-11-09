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Thames Water launches $803 million debt tranche to extend liquidity into autumn 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thames Water launches $803 million debt tranche to extend liquidity into autumn 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Thames Water Launches $803 Million Debt Tranche to Extend Liquidity Through 2027

Thames Water's Debt Expansion and Liquidity Strategy

Initial Tranche Allocation and Liquidity Extension

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Thames Water Utilities said on Monday it has launched a process to allocate an initial £600 million ($802.7 million) tranche of an enlarged super senior facility to extend its liquidity into autumn 2027. 

Creditor Consent and Emergency Funding Facility

The struggling utility said it has secured consent from its creditors to raise the maximum available under its emergency funding facility to £5.4 billion through a new lender, Thames Water Super Senior Upsize Issuer Plc.

Impact on Capital Investment Programme

The upsized funding, along with a proposed maturity extension for near-term debt, would allow the largest water company in Britain to continue its capital investment programme, Thames Water said.

Financial Challenges and Recapitalisation Efforts

Debt Burden and Government Intervention Risks

Thames Water, which is saddled with about £20 billion in debt, is seeking to overhaul its balance sheet and avert temporary government control through a broader recapitalisation, following years of underinvestment and mounting fines.

Conditions for New Commitments

The company said that funding of the new commitments was subject to conditions that had not yet all been satisfied, including a supported lock-up agreement for a second restructuring plan. 

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.7475 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • Thames Water already drawn £2.65 billion of its £3 billion super‑senior facility and proposes to upsize to £5.4 billion via a new subsidiary, Thames Water Super Senior Upsize Issuer PLC, to fund liquidity extension into autumn 2027.
  • The funding upsize and near‑term drawdown of £350 million are subject to creditor approvals and conditions, including a Supported Lock‑Up Agreement for its second restructuring plan (RP2).
  • The move supports continued delivery of Thames Water’s AMP8 capital investment programme and provides breathing room as broader recapitalisation talks with senior creditors and regulators proceed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Thames Water's new debt tranche?
The initial tranche is valued at £600 million, equivalent to about $803 million.
How long will the new funding extend Thames Water’s liquidity?
The new facility is intended to extend liquidity into autumn 2027.
Why is Thames Water seeking additional funding?
Thames Water is looking to overhaul its balance sheet, continue capital investment, and avoid temporary government control.
What is the total maximum available under Thames Water's emergency funding facility?
With creditor consent and a new lender, the facility limit has been raised to £5.4 billion.
What conditions must be met for Thames Water to access the new commitments?
Funding is subject to conditions, including a supported lock-up agreement for a second restructuring plan.

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