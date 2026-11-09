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Finance

British hotel operator Whitbread's shareholders reject Corvex-backed director

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Whitbread Shareholders Vote Against Corvex-Nominated Director for Board

Whitbread Board Vote Outcome and Shareholder Response

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Premier Inn-owner Whitbread on Monday said its shareholders have voted against major investor Corvex Management's demand to appoint its nominee James Gemmel as a director on the UK-based hotel operator's board.

Details of the Shareholder Vote

Here are more details:

Vote Breakdown

• Whitbread said 83.41% of its shareholders voted against the resolution to appoint James Gemmel to the board at its General Meeting on Monday

• Excluding the shares voted by Corvex, 91% of votes cast were against the resolution

Background on Corvex's Campaign

• US-based Corvex has been campaigning for a seat on Whitbread's board after dropping its push for a sale, arguing that the firm's strategic review had failed to address underlying challenges

Whitbread's Position and Strategic Focus

• Whitbread had urged shareholders to reject the fund's board bid, arguing it could risk execution as the company focuses on a turnaround plan that includes job cuts and closures of branded restaurants

Statement from Whitbread Chair

• "We will now continue to focus on delivering our five-year plan, which has clear and measurable milestones to drive significant value for shareholders, and which we are already executing at pace," Chair Christine Hodgson said

Corvex's Response

• Corvex did not immediately comment on the vote

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is James Gemmel and why was he nominated to Whitbread's board?
James Gemmel was nominated to Whitbread's board by Corvex Management, a major US-based investor seeking greater influence on the company’s direction.
What was the outcome of the shareholder vote regarding James Gemmel?
83.41% of shareholders voted against appointing James Gemmel as a director, with 91% opposed when excluding Corvex’s own shares.
What is Corvex Management's position regarding Whitbread?
Corvex has been pursuing a seat on Whitbread’s board after ending its push for a company sale, citing dissatisfaction with Whitbread’s strategic review.
What is Whitbread's current focus after the vote?
Whitbread is concentrating on executing its five-year turnaround plan, aiming to drive shareholder value through job cuts and restaurant closures.
Did Corvex Management respond to the shareholders' vote outcome?
Corvex Management did not immediately comment following the vote.

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