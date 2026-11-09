Why More Indians Buy Health Plans Online: Lessons for Health Insurers

More Indians now buy health plans online because it's faster, clearer and easier to compare than going through an agent. In one sitting, they can check premiums from several insurers, read what's covered, pay, and have the policy in their inbox. For health insurers, the message is simple. Buyers want speed, honesty and easy service at every step, not just when they sign up.
What Is Driving the Shift Online
Buying online isn't a passing habit anymore. Rising medical costs and better health awareness are pushing people to research cover on their own.
According to Care Health Insurance's 2025 Annual Trends Report, the insurer recorded growth of more than 27% in its insured membership between underwriting years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The report also highlighted increased digital engagement, including online policy servicing and renewals. Many prospective policyholders now use digital channels to research health insurance before speaking with an adviser or purchasing a plan. Providers such as HDFC ERGO offer online access to product information, allowing consumers to review coverage options and policy terms.
Comparison is a big part of the appeal. Standardised products such as Arogya Sanjeevani have common core policy features across insurers, making key coverage terms easier to compare. However, premiums, hospital networks and service experiences may differ between providers. Buyers increasingly expect this kind of clarity across insurance products.
Lesson 1: Make Buying Simple and Honest
The first lesson is about the buying journey itself. If it feels slow or confusing, the customer moves to the next tab.
Online buyers don't want ten pages of forms or vague answers. They want to see the premium, the waiting periods, the room rent rules and the exclusions upfront. Insurers that hide key terms in long policy documents lose trust fast.
Short forms, clear quotes, and plain wording on what isn't covered do more for sales than any discount banner.
Lesson 2: Service Matters More Than the Sale
Buying a policy takes a few minutes. Living with it takes years, so the real test comes after the payment.
The Care Health Insurance report also describes more digital policy servicing. Customers increasingly expect options to renew, add family members, download health cards or track claims online. Claims handling remains a critical test of service: clear authorisation, timely updates and accessible human assistance can matter as much as a convenient initial purchase.
Lesson 3: Build Products Around What Buyers Ask For
Digital buyers know what they want, and they search for it by name. Insurers need to design plans around those needs.
According to the Care Health Insurance report, customer interest includes:
Top-up plans for higher cover at a lower cost
OPD benefits and teleconsultations
Home care and wider cashless hospital networks
Care Health Insurance's 2025 report recorded a 2.5-fold increase in customers using its app's step-tracking feature to access renewal premium discounts. This suggests growing interest in wellness-linked benefits among its customer base, although the results should not automatically be generalised to the wider insurance market.
Lesson 4: Digital Alone Won't Reach Everyone
Going online helps, but it isn't a cure-all. A large part of India still needs a person to talk them through a policy.
India's insurance regulator indicated that the Bima Sugam digital insurance marketplace was expected to launch by November 2026, although the timetable remains subject to implementation. The platform aims to make insurance products easier to access and compare, but its effectiveness in reaching previously uninsured consumers remains uncertain. Former IRDAI member Nilesh Sathe has cautioned that a digital marketplace will not automatically bring uninsured consumers into the market. His observations about younger online buyers and comparisons with digital mutual fund distribution are his assessment, not established market-wide proportions.
For insurers, the lesson is to mix digital tools with human help. That means call support, local language content and advisors who can step in when a buyer gets stuck.
What Buyers Should Keep in Mind
The shift online helps customers too, but only if they use it well. A quick purchase shouldn't mean a careless one.
Before you pay, compare at least three plans on cover, waiting periods, co-payment and the hospital network near your home. Declare your medical history honestly, because hidden conditions are a common reason for claim trouble later. And don't just auto-renew every year. Check whether your sum insured still matches today's hospital bills.
Final Thoughts
People buy health plans online because it gives them control, speed and clarity. Insurers that treat digital as more than a sales channel will keep those customers. That means honest pricing, smooth claims, useful benefits and human help when needed.
The ones that just put old paperwork on a website will find that today's buyers have plenty of other options.