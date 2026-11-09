GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Novo-backed Windward Bio targets $1 billion valuation in US IPO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Novo-backed Windward Bio targets $1 billion valuation in US IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Novo-Backed Windward Bio Aims for $1B Valuation in US IPO, Raising $185M

Windward Bio Group AG Targets Billion-Dollar Valuation in US IPO

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss drug developer Windward Bio Group AG is targeting a valuation of up to $1 billion in its US initial public offering, as a strong run for the biotech IPO market extends into November.

Key Details of the IPO

Here are some other details:

IPO Structure and Financials

• Basel, Switzerland-based Windward is seeking to raise up to $185.3 million in the US IPO by selling roughly 10.3 million shares priced between $16 and $18, it said on Monday

Market Conditions and Industry Context

• The healthcare industry, which is seen as a defensive sector, has anchored the fall IPO window this year as choppy market conditions and rising borrowing costs weigh on activity from other sectors

Other Biotech IPOs

• Drug developer Rezera also kicked off its US IPO roadshow last week and is expected to go public in New York this week

Windward Bio’s Investors and Partnerships

Major Investors

• Windward has raised $310 million in equity financing from Novo Holdings and other healthcare investors including, OrbiMed, Blue Owl and RTW Investments.

Product Pipeline

• The firm is developing antibody medicines for patients with serious respiratory and dermatologic diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and atopic dermatitis

Strategic Partnerships

• French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to purchase $50 million of shares and pre-funded warrants in a private placement

IPO Logistics

Underwriters

• Jefferies, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler and UBS Investment Bank are underwriting the offering

Stock Listing

• Windward Bio will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “WWB”

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Windward Bio plans to offer ~10.3 million shares at $16–18 each, raising up to $185.3 million and valuing the firm at ~$1 billion
  • The company has secured over $310 million from investors—including Novo Holdings, OrbiMed, Blue Owl, RTW—and Sanofi committed $50 million via private placement
  • Windward’s lead pipeline includes ultra‑long‑acting antibodies WIN378 (TSLP target) in Phase 2/3 for asthma and COPD, and a bispecific WIN027 in Phase 1, aiming for less frequent dosing

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Windward Bio aiming to raise in its US IPO?
Windward Bio is seeking to raise up to $185.3 million by selling about 10.3 million shares in its US IPO.
What valuation is Windward Bio targeting in its IPO?
Windward Bio is targeting a valuation of up to $1 billion in its initial public offering.
Who are Windward Bio's major investors?
Major investors include Novo Holdings, OrbiMed, Blue Owl, and RTW Investments.
What does Windward Bio develop?
Windward Bio develops antibody medicines for serious respiratory and dermatologic diseases.
Which banks are underwriting Windward Bio's IPO?
Jefferies, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler, and UBS Investment Bank are underwriting the offering.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sterling rises versus dollar as market sentiment brightens

Sterling rises versus dollar as market sentiment brightens

Image for Fuel shortages return to Russian regions after Ukrainian refinery attacks

Fuel shortages return to Russian regions after Ukrainian refinery attacks

Image for Kremlin not aware of request to seize Coca-Cola HBC's Russian assets, spokesman says

Kremlin not aware of request to seize Coca-Cola HBC's Russian assets, spokesman says

Image for London's FTSE 100 climbs as miners gain on firmer gold prices

London's FTSE 100 climbs as miners gain on firmer gold prices

Image for Banks, investors grow wary of AI debt, spooked by market selloff

Banks, investors grow wary of AI debt, spooked by market selloff

Image for French Ardian raises over $1 billion to invest in semiconductor makers

French Ardian raises over $1 billion to invest in semiconductor makers

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Google to introduce two variants of in-house chips, Bloomberg News reports
Google to introduce two variants of in-house chips, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Italian opposition blames Meloni missteps for Credit Agricole move on Banco BPM
Italian opposition blames Meloni missteps for Credit Agricole move on Banco BPM
Image for IMF launches Ukraine loan review that could unlock $1.67 billion
IMF launches Ukraine loan review that could unlock $1.67 billion
Image for Factbox-Italian banking landscape redrawn: two years of M&A shake-up
Factbox-Italian banking landscape redrawn: two years of M&A shake-up
Image for Euro zone investor morale dips in November, Sentix survey shows
Euro zone investor morale dips in November, Sentix survey shows
Image for Euro zone ministers to discuss ECB appointments, but await leaders' guidance
Euro zone ministers to discuss ECB appointments, but await leaders' guidance
Image for Evonik still against takeover by BASF after talks, Handelsblatt reports
Evonik still against takeover by BASF after talks, Handelsblatt reports
Image for SoftBank to face scrutiny of AI strategy at second-quarter earnings after selloff
SoftBank to face scrutiny of AI strategy at second-quarter earnings after selloff
Image for Commercial Property Refinancing: Why Cash Flow Matters More Than the Headline Valuation
Commercial Property Refinancing: Why Cash Flow Matters More Than the Headline Valuation
Image for Explainer-What we know about Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Explainer-What we know about Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Image for UniCredit posts record quarter as it prepares to take Commerzbank reins
UniCredit posts record quarter as it prepares to take Commerzbank reins
Image for EU sues IBM and two European companies over troubled border system, FT reports
EU sues IBM and two European companies over troubled border system, FT reports
View All Finance Posts