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Czech critical infrastructure operators could get new powers to counter drone breaches - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czech critical infrastructure operators could get new powers to counter drone breaches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Czech Government Proposes New Powers for Operators to Counter Drone Breaches

Government Approves Measures to Strengthen Drone Security

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Czech government has approved proposals aimed at giving critical infrastructure operators more powers to eliminate drones entering no-fly areas, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Background and Legislative Response

• The ministry said the legislative proposals are a response to the security situation in Europe and the rapid development of drones

Parliamentary Approval Process

• The measures now require the backing of parliament before they can be enacted

Details of the Proposed Regulations

Rules for Responding to Drone Breaches

• The new regulations would set rules for "a swift and proportionate response" when drones breach the perimeter of critical infrastructure sites, such as energy or transport facilities

Operator Rights and Responsibilities

• Operators would have the right, under strictly defined rules, to eliminate uncooperative drones, the ministry said

Importance of Rapid Response

• "Our experience, and that of other countries, shows that the speed of response to a drone is key in protecting critical infrastructure," Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said

European Context and Precedents

Rising Concerns Over Hybrid Warfare

• Concerns over hybrid warfare and drone attacks capable of knocking out key services are on the rise in Europe

France's Legislative Example

• France passed a law in August allowing approved operators of critical infrastructure and contractors to detect, jam and shoot down drones near designated facilities

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Operators of critical infrastructure in the Czech Republic may soon gain legal authority to eliminate drones entering specially defined and mapped no‑fly zones, under strict conditions and with trained personnel. (mv.gov.cz)
  • The proposals, drafted by the Interior and Transport Ministries and approved by the government on November 9, 2026, respond to growing drone threats across Europe—such as disruptions at Prague Airport in May—and aim to ensure fast, proportionate action while safeguarding public safety. (english.radio.cz)
  • This move aligns with broader European trends: France enacted a law in August 2026 granting critical infrastructure operators powers to detect, jam, or shoot down drones, and the EU has rolled out an Action Plan to develop coordinated counter‑drone capabilities and regulatory frameworks. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What powers would Czech critical infrastructure operators gain under the new proposals?
Operators would have the right to eliminate uncooperative drones in no-fly zones under strictly defined rules.
Why is the Czech government introducing these new drone regulations?
The regulations respond to security concerns in Europe and the rapid development of drone technology.
What facilities are protected by the proposed drone breach rules?
Critical infrastructure sites such as energy and transport facilities would be protected.
What is required before these new powers can be enacted?
The legislative proposals need the backing of the Czech parliament before enforcement.
How has France responded to similar drone security threats?
France passed a law allowing approved infrastructure operators to detect, jam, and shoot down drones near critical facilities.

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