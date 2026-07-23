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Electrified cars drive Europe auto sales growth as Chinese brands gain ground - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Electrified cars drive Europe auto sales growth as Chinese brands gain ground

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Automotive Electric cars

Electrified Cars Propel European Auto Sales as Chinese Brands Rise in 2024

Electrified Vehicles Drive Market Growth and Reshape Competition

Surge in Electrified Car Demand

July 23 (Reuters) - Demand for electrified cars continued to underpin growth in Europe's auto market in June, offsetting a sharp decline in petrol and diesel sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

Expansion of Chinese Auto Brands in Europe

Growth in car registrations, a proxy for sales, also helped Chinese brands expand their footprint further across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association.

Key Market Statistics

  • Total car registrations rose 13.1% to 1,407,332 vehicles
  • Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid car registrations climbed 51%, 22.7% and 17.1%, respectively, together accounting for more than 80% of all new vehicles
  • Petrol and diesel car registrations fell 12.2% and 16.9% respectively

Performance of Major Automakers

Chinese Automakers
  • Chinese automakers BYD, Chery and Leapmotor sold between almost three and six times more than last year, SAIC and Geely sales rose more than 50% and 11% respectively
European Automakers
  • Registrations at Renault, Stellantis and Volkswagen rose between 3.6% and 7.3%

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Electrified vehicles surge: BEVs up ~51%, PHEVs ~23%, hybrids ~17%, together over 80% of new registrations (ACEA June data).
  • Petrol and diesel registrations fell sharply (‑12.2% and ‑16.9%), reinforcing the shift to electric and hybrid models.
  • Chinese automakers (BYD, Chery, Leapmotor, SAIC, Geely) dramatically increased sales, expanding their European presence amid strong EV demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Europe's total car registrations grow in June?
Europe's total car registrations rose by 13.1% to 1,407,332 vehicles in June.
What percentage of new vehicle registrations were electrified cars?
Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid cars together accounted for more than 80% of all new vehicle registrations.
How did petrol and diesel car sales perform?
Petrol car registrations fell by 12.2% and diesel car registrations declined by 16.9%.
Which Chinese automakers increased their European sales fastest?
BYD, Chery, and Leapmotor sold between nearly three and six times more than last year, while SAIC and Geely sales rose over 50% and 11%, respectively.
Did major European brands see an increase in registrations?
Yes, registrations at Renault, Stellantis, and Volkswagen rose between 3.6% and 7.3%.

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