GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sicily's Cyclone Harry tests Italian mandatory insurance plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sicily's Cyclone Harry tests Italian mandatory insurance plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking insurance Climate Risk European Markets

Cyclone Harry Reveals Major Flaws in Italian Business Insurance Coverage

Impact of Cyclone Harry on Italian Business Insurance

By Giselda Vagnoni

CATANIA, Italy, July 23 - A cyclone that wreaked more than €1 billion ($1.14 billion) in damage along Sicily's coast has also exposed a flaw in Italy's push to expand mandatory insurance against natural disasters.

Insurance Coverage Gaps Exposed

Businesses were insured, but not for the risks they faced when Cyclone Harry swept from Messina to Syracuse in January. Many discovered their policies covered earthquakes, floods and landslides but not damage from cyclones or storm surges.

"If I am by the sea, of course I insure against storm surges, not river floods," Luca Faro, who owns a restaurant in the small port of San Giovanni Li Cuti, told Reuters.

Faro said he suffered about €400,000 in damage to windows, roofs and refrigeration equipment, as well as two months of lost income, but received only €20,000 in state aid and nothing from his insurer, despite holding a mandatory catastrophe policy.

Italy's Mandatory Insurance Law

Italy introduced a law last year requiring businesses to insure assets such as equipment, buildings and land, with firms that opt out potentially losing access to disaster relief.

Many small and medium-sized companies, the backbone of Italy's economy, have traditionally relied on government support after climate-related disasters.

Financial Burden on the State

Insurer Unipol estimates that earthquakes, floods and storms cost the Italian state around €7 billion a year, and with public debt set to become the highest in the euro zone, Rome can ill afford to shoulder rising costs.

Sicily's business association called the financial fallout from Cyclone Harry a "paradox" that will result in thousands of firms getting little or no compensation.

"Businesses are technically insured, but in practice lack coverage for the damage they have actually incurred," said Marco Causarano, head of the small business lobby of Confindustria in Sicily's eastern city of Catania.

Allianz board member Guenther Thallinger told Reuters that mandatory cover is "very, very rarely a solution" and the debate should focus on risk awareness, adaptation and risk avoidance.

Climate Change and Intensifying Storms

Scientists say warmer seas and a moisture-laden atmosphere linked to climate change amplified the storm, increasing wind strength, rainfall and coastal flooding.

On January 20, a buoy between Sicily and Malta recorded a wave of 16.66 meters (55 feet), the highest ever measured by Italy's Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA).

Five months later, damaged roads and shuttered beachfront businesses still blighted Catania's usually bustling seafront.

Trust in Disaster Insurance at Risk

The cyclone's aftermath risks eroding trust in disaster insurance just as the European Union is pushing businesses and insurers to shoulder a greater share of climate-related losses.

EU weather and climate disasters caused €822 billion in losses from 1980 to 2024, a quarter of which took place in the last four years, a report by Brussels-based think tank Bruegel said.

Only around 25% of disaster losses in Europe are insured, the report said, with Italy lagging many peers.

Government Response and Future Protection

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said at the annual assembly of insurance lobby ANIA earlier this month that Italy must also protect itself against catastrophic events such as Cyclone Harry, which "had not been anticipated before", but did not elaborate.

Italy's Protection Gap in Insurance

Extent of the Protection Gap

Insurance Regulator's Findings

ITALY HAS ONE OF EU'S WIDEST PROTECTION GAPS

Italy recorded last year one of the European Union's largest gaps between natural-catastrophe risk and insurance coverage, the bloc's insurance regulator EIOPA said.

That "protection gap" is likely to widen as climate change drives stronger storms and more intense heatwaves across the Mediterranean, analysts said.

Of the roughly €101 billion in cumulative losses recorded in Italy from 2014 to 2025, €18.7 billion was covered by insurers and the rest by the public sector and private citizens, Unipol said.

Mandatory Insurance Scheme (Nat-Caf)

Italy's mandatory insurance scheme against natural catastrophes (Nat-Caf) is designed to narrow that gap. Although only 15% of its 4.5 million businesses were insured at the end of 2025, coverage doubled in less than a year due to the new law, ANIA said.

But Cyclone Harry risks undermining those efforts, said Paolo Angelini, head of Italy's insurance watchdog IVASS.

"Mandatory insurance ... marks a major achievement after 30 years of botched attempts. Yet the standard contract covers only some risks, while others are excluded," Angelini said in June.

"A gap between the risks companies face and the protection they buy could undermine confidence in insurance, weaken take-up and make premiums harder to pool," he added.

Policy Limitations and Exclusions

Sicily's business lobby says the problem is compounded by policy terms that impose deductibles of up to 15% and exclude business interruption, leaving companies to shoulder part of the damage as well as lost revenue.

Companies seeking coverage for cyclones, hurricanes, hail, strong winds, storms and other adverse weather events must purchase a separate weather-related events policy rider, which does not cover storm surges or damage caused by rough seas.

"I paid €1,500 for the Nat-Caf but received only the €20,000 contribution the state gave to everyone," said Pinella Alia, who runs a beach club in Catania, adding she could not find affordable storm surge insurance.

Broader Economic Implications

The insurance gap has implications beyond disaster recovery as without reliable cover, banks may be less willing to lend, investment could slow and pressure on public finances rise.

Insurers are likely to raise premiums and curb exposure in high-risk areas, fuelling concerns about emerging "insurance deserts" such as those seen in California and Florida.

"There had never been a Cyclone Harry on the eastern coast of Sicily before. If it happens again in five years' time, we'll see insurance premiums rise, if they haven't already," Angelini at IVASS told Reu

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s new mandatory catastrophe insurance, effective March 31 2025, covers only earthquakes, floods, landslides—not cyclones or storm surges, as many policies exclude these perils. (mimit.gov.it)
  • Cyclone Harry caused record waves (16.66 m) and widespread damage along Sicily’s coast—yet businesses insured under the mandatory scheme received little to no payout. (regione.sicilia.it)
  • Regional response included €90 million in aid (nearly €41 million from regional law plus €50 million earlier), and a special relief mechanism was launched via February 2026 decrees. (regione.sicilia.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What damage did Cyclone Harry cause in Sicily?
Cyclone Harry inflicted over €1 billion in damage along Sicily's coast, affecting businesses and infrastructure.
Why did many Sicilian businesses not receive insurance payouts after the cyclone?
Many policies covered earthquakes, floods and landslides, but not cyclones or storm surges, leaving businesses without adequate compensation.
What is Italy's mandatory insurance law for businesses?
Italy requires businesses to insure assets like equipment and buildings, with those opting out at risk of losing access to disaster relief.
How does climate change impact insurance coverage in Italy?
Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of storms, amplifying financial losses and widening the insurance protection gap.
What is the insurance protection gap in Italy?
Italy has one of the EU's largest gaps between natural disaster risks and insurance coverage, with only about 25% of disaster losses insured.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Immigrant employment in the EU reaches record high, study shows

Immigrant employment in the EU reaches record high, study shows

Image for Thales posts jump in first-half orders on surge in defence spending

Thales posts jump in first-half orders on surge in defence spending

Image for Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 operating profit forecast

Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 operating profit forecast

Image for Nokia Q2 profit beat on AI demand

Nokia Q2 profit beat on AI demand

Image for AI will not trigger employment collapse, staffing company Adecco Group says

AI will not trigger employment collapse, staffing company Adecco Group says

Image for Morning Bid: Can markets handle more strait talk?

Morning Bid: Can markets handle more strait talk?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Givaudan's second-quarter organic sales top estimates on fragrance strength
Givaudan's second-quarter organic sales top estimates on fragrance strength
Image for Electrified cars drive Europe auto sales growth as Chinese brands gain ground
Electrified cars drive Europe auto sales growth as Chinese brands gain ground
Image for Asian stocks rise after US tech earnings, oil at six-week highs
Asian stocks rise after US tech earnings, oil at six-week highs
Image for Pichai pushes back on claims Google is losing ground in AI race
Pichai pushes back on claims Google is losing ground in AI race
Image for Musk keeps Tesla-SpaceX merger speculation alive, cites growing overlap
Musk keeps Tesla-SpaceX merger speculation alive, cites growing overlap
Image for US-Iran tensions underpin dollar as yen nears 40-year low
US-Iran tensions underpin dollar as yen nears 40-year low
Image for Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate
Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate
Image for Analysis-After tackling discounts in China, Nike still needs to win back shoppers
Analysis-After tackling discounts in China, Nike still needs to win back shoppers
Image for ECB to pause rate hikes but signal that more may be needed
ECB to pause rate hikes but signal that more may be needed
Image for US says it reached nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia
US says it reached nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia
Image for Trading Day: $100 oil looms 
Trading Day: $100 oil looms 
Image for Google quarterly cloud revenue growth beats expectations
Google quarterly cloud revenue growth beats expectations
View All Finance Posts