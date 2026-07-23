BNP Paribas Sees 33% Q2 Profit Surge on Equity Trading Boom and Retail Rebound

BNP Paribas Q2 2026 Financial Performance Overview

By Mathieu Rosemain

Strong Profit and Revenue Growth

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas beat forecasts with a 33% increase in second-quarter net profit on Thursday after its investment bank rode a boom in trading and performance at its retail unit rebounded while it kept a lid on costs.

Net income in the three months to end-June rose to €4.35 billion ($4.97 billion), beating the €4.21 billion average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

Revenue at the euro zone's biggest bank by assets rose 12% year-on-year to €14.1 billion, also above expectations, while operating expenses increased at a pace of 10%.

Investment Banking Division Performance

BNP Paribas is the first of the European investment banks to report second-quarter numbers, with investors eager to see how they have fared amid a surge in trading activity triggered by the Iran war, as well as a frenzy of corporate dealmaking, that has delivered a huge revenue haul for bigger Wall Street rivals.

BNP's long-time CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe has made the investment bank critical to the French lender's overall success, but performance has been subdued in some recent quarters.

Equity and Prime Services Revenue

Sales at BNP's corporate and institutional banking division rose 13%, ahead of expectations, supported by a 43% jump in equity and prime services revenue to a record level.

Fixed-Income Trading Comparison

Fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading revenue was broadly flat, however, lagging U.S. peers, which all reported strong growth in the business.

Several Wall Street rivals, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, reported overall investment bank revenue increases of more than 30%.

Retail Banking Division Performance

In its core French and Belgian retail businesses, BNP reported year-on-year growth of about 17% in net interest income -- the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits. BNP's Italian retail unit, by contrast, posted a near 5% decline in net interest income as lending revenue weakened.

The recovery in the retail business has helped power BNP's shares, which had underperformed rivals in recent years, but are up 30% in 2026, nearly double the average lender in Europe.

Capital Position and Financial Targets

Capital Boost and CET1 Ratio

CAPITAL BOOST, TARGETS REAFFIRMED

The bank said it had reached its 13% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio target, a key measure of financial strength, at the end of June, ahead of an end-year target Bonnafe cited in April.

The capital position was helped by the completion in April of a reworked partnership with Belgian insurer Ageas, which generated a €858 million capital gain.

Financial Targets and Risk Management

The French lender confirmed its 2026 and 2028 financial targets.

The bank's cost of risk came in slightly above expectations, up by more than 7%, as BNP added forward-looking provisions to reflect geopolitical uncertainty.

($1 = 0.8746 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)