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Thales posts jump in first-half orders on surge in defence spending - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thales posts jump in first-half orders on surge in defence spending

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Thales Sees 21% Surge in 2026 Orders on Global Defence Spending Rise

Thales Reports Strong Growth Amid Rising Global Defence Expenditure

By Florence Loeve

Order Intake and Financial Performance

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French defence and aerospace group Thales on Thursday reported a 21% jump in order intake in the first half of 2026 compared with a year ago, as escalating conflicts around the world lifted military spending, boosting demand for its surveillance and defence systems.

The group said it received orders worth €12.47 billion ($14.23 billion) in the first six months, up 21% and far exceeding analysts' forecast for a 1% rise. They included 18 orders worth more than €100 million each, it said in a statement, easily beating last year's intake.

Defence Segment Contribution

"Defence contributes significantly to it," CEO Patrice Caine told journalists on a call.

Sales and Earnings Highlights

Sales at Europe's largest defence electronics group rose 7.8% organically to €10.95 billion in the period compared with the first six months of 2025, in line with a company-provided consensus of analysts. Defence, which generates more than half of group sales, grew 13.1%.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 11.4% to €1.37 billion.

Exceptional Charges and Analyst Expectations

Results included a previously announced exceptional charge of about €450 million linked to Germany's cancellation of a programme for six F126 frigates.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Order-Intake and Guidance Updates

Earlier this month, Thales raised its 2026 order-intake and cash-generation targets, lifting its book-to-bill ratio - order intake versus revenue - to 1.1 from 1.0. It also maintaining guidance for organic sales growth between 6% and 7% and its adjusted EBIT margin between 12.6% and 12.8%.

Satellite Venture and Expansion Plans

Caine said Thales is making progress on its planned satellite venture with Airbus and Leonardo and still expects to finalise it in 2027, subject to EU antitrust approval. The deal aims to create a European space champion, but faces opposition from German satellite maker OHB.

Acquisition of Exail and Underwater Warfare Expansion

Thales also announced this month plans to acquire naval drone company Exail for about €3.9 billion to strengthen its position in underwater warfare. Finance chief Jeremie Papin said the transaction should be concluded by the second half of 2027.

(1 euro = 1.14 U.S. dollar)

(Reporting by Florence Loève; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Order intake surged 21% year‑on‑year to €12.47 billion, well above analysts’ 1% forecast, reflecting strong defence momentum. (Reuters) (boursorama.com)
  • Organic sales rose 7.8% to €10.95 billion and adjusted EBIT climbed 11.4% to €1.37 billion, with defence segment growing 13.1%. (boursorama.com)
  • Thales raised 2026 order‑intake and cash‑generation guidance, maintaining organic sales growth of 6–7% and adjusted EBIT margin of 12.6–12.8%, despite a €450 million exceptional charge linked to Germany’s F126 frigate cancellation. (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Thales' order intake rise in the first half of 2026?
Thales' order intake rose 21% in the first half of 2026 compared to the previous year, reaching €12.47 billion.
What factors contributed to Thales' jump in orders?
Escalating global conflicts and increased military spending boosted demand for Thales' surveillance and defence systems.
What was the organic sales growth for Thales in the first half of 2026?
Thales reported 7.8% organic sales growth in the first half of 2026.
What recent acquisitions and joint ventures did Thales announce?
Thales announced a planned satellite venture with Airbus and Leonardo and an acquisition of naval drone company Exail for about €3.9 billion.
What impact did Germany's cancellation of the F126 frigate program have on Thales?
Thales' results included an exceptional charge of about €450 million related to the cancellation of the program.

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