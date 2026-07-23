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Immigrant employment in the EU reaches record high, study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Immigrant employment in the EU reaches record high, study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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EU Immigrant Employment Rate Hits All-Time High in 2025, Labor Gap Narrows

Record-High Employment Rates Among Immigrants in the European Union

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Immigrant employment in the European Union rose to a record high in 2025, narrowing the gap with workers born in the country but leaving significant labour potential untapped, according to a report from the ROCKWOOL Foundation Berlin (RFBerlin) seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Key Findings from the RFBerlin Report

The employment rate among immigrants increased to 68.2% last year from 67.8% in 2024, according to the study by the Centre for Research and Analysis of Migration (CReAM) at RFBerlin, based on Eurostat data.

"The proportion of immigrants in employment has been rising for many years, and the figures are close to that of the native population," said Tommaso Frattini, deputy director of CReAM.

Improvements Among Non-EU and EU Immigrants

The biggest improvement was among non-EU immigrants, whose employment rate increased by 6.6 percentage points from 2017 to 2025, climbing from 59.4% to 66% and narrowing the gap with the native-born population. The employment rate among EU immigrants also increased, from 71.1% to 74.8%. Among those working in their country of birth it rose from 67.2% to 71.6% across the same time period.

Country-Specific Variations

But outcomes vary widely. Non-EU immigrant employment is particularly high in Malta, the Czech Republic and Ireland but much lower in Belgium and Finland. 

In Germany, the rate stands at 66.1%, compared with 79.6% among natives, the study showed.

Remaining Challenges and Untapped Labor Potential

The report said remaining gaps are concentrated among non-EU women and highly educated migrants.

"The challenge today is no longer simply getting immigrants into work but ensuring that their skills are fully utilised," said Christian Dustmann, director of RFBerlin.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • EU immigrant employment rose to a record 68.2% in 2025, slightly up from 67.8% in 2024, narrowing—but not closing—the gap with native workers.
  • Non‑EU immigrants made the largest progress: their employment rate climbed from 59.4% in 2017 to 66% in 2025, while EU‑born immigrants also improved from 71.1% to 74.8%, though disparities remain especially among women and highly educated migrants.
  • Immigrants now represent a growing share of the EU workforce amid labour shortages—as of early 2025, foreign‑born individuals comprise over 12% of the working‑age population—and policies increasingly focus on skills recognition and inclusion to unlock their full potential.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current immigrant employment rate in the EU?
The immigrant employment rate in the EU reached 68.2% in 2025, according to RFBerlin's report.
Which group of immigrants saw the largest employment rate increase?
Non-EU immigrants saw their employment rate rise by 6.6 percentage points from 2017 to 2025.
How does immigrant employment compare to native-born employment?
Immigrant employment is close to that of the native-born population, but a gap still remains—especially for non-EU women and highly educated migrants.
Which EU countries have the highest non-EU immigrant employment rates?
Malta, the Czech Republic, and Ireland have particularly high non-EU immigrant employment rates.
What is the main challenge for immigrant employment in the EU now?
The main challenge is fully utilizing immigrants' skills, not just getting them into work.

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