Swiss voters set to reject initiative to tighten neutrality rules

Swiss Voters Likely to Reject Stricter Neutrality Measures in Referendum
Swiss Referendum on Neutrality Initiative
Early Projections Indicate Rejection
ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday looked set to reject a proposal to adopt a more restrictive version of neutrality which would have blocked Swiss economic sanctions or cooperation with NATO, early projections showed.
Government Projections and Voter Response
More than two thirds voted against the neutrality initiative, projections by the government said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)