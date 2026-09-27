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Serbia's President Vucic resigns ahead of October parliamentary elections - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Serbia's President Vucic resigns ahead of October parliamentary elections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Politics Elections Serbia Government

Serbia President Vucic Resigns, Clears Path for October Elections and New PM

Vucic's Resignation and Its Political Implications

By Aleksandar Vasovic

Announcement of Resignation

BELGRADE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic announced his resignation on Sunday, ending his second and final five-year term and paving the way for early presidential elections.

Timing and Motivation

Vucic's resignation, seven months before his term ends, comes amid campaigning for Serbia's October 25 snap parliamentary vote and allows him to be appointed prime minister if his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) forms the new government.

Public Reaction

Hundreds of Vucic's supporters cheered him in front of the Presidency building in Belgrade's city centre. 

Vucic's Farewell Speech

"This is the last evening for me in this building," he told the flag-waving crowd minutes before resigning.

"I have faithfully served you and my fatherland, Serbia, ...  I am proud of what we have done together," he said.

Interim Leadership and Election Timeline

Under Serbia's constitution, outgoing parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic will serve as interim president until a new one is elected. The presidential election must be completed within 90 days, with the campaign lasting between 30 and 60 days.

"By the end of December ... we will have the first round of presidential elections," said Vucic, who had announced his intention to resign as president earlier in the summer. 

Upcoming Elections and Political Landscape

The snap parliamentary election next month pits Vucic's SNS and its allies against Students Win, a student-led anti-corruption movement, and European Serbia, an alliance of pro-Western opposition parties.

Opposition and Candidate Nominations

Students Win, European Serbia and other parties still have to nominate their presidential candidates.  

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Vučić’s resignation triggers a presidential election to be held by late December, with interim duties to be handled by the parliamentary speaker per constitutional rules.
  • His resignation strategically aligns with October 25 snap parliamentary vote, allowing him to transition to prime minister should the SNS form government.
  • The move occurs amid sustained student-led anti‑corruption protests and the emergence of influential opposition movements such as ‘Students Win’ and pro‑West alliances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Serbia's President Vucic resign before his term ended?
Aleksandar Vucic resigned to allow early presidential elections and potentially become prime minister if his party forms the next government.
Who will serve as Serbia's interim president after Vucic's resignation?
Ana Brnabic, the outgoing parliament Speaker, will serve as interim president until a new one is elected.

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