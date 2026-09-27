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French far-right leaders say they have won enough seats to form Senate caucus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Politics French Senate Elections

French Far-Right Wins Enough Senate Seats to Form New Caucus

National Rally's Historic Senate Achievement

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French far-right leaders said their party, the National Rally, and its right-wing allies won enough seats in Sunday's indirect election of senators to form their own caucus.

Significance of the Senate Election

It was the first time the party had cleared the 10-seat threshold for a Senate caucus, as it prepares for a 2027 presidential race in which opinion polls show it in the lead for the first round.

Reactions from Party Leadership

• "The results have exceeded our expectations," Marine Le Pen, the party's leader and presidential candidate, said in a post on X.

Implications for the 2027 Presidential Race

• Le Pen is seeking to win the presidency in the two-round election in the spring, but previous attempts by the far right to reach the country's highest elected office have repeatedly been blocked.

Senate Election Details

Seats and Voting Process

• Of the 348 seats in the upper chamber, 178 were up for grabs in Sunday's election. The party did not say how many seats it had won.

• Senators are elected by lawmakers in the National Assembly and local elected representatives.

Role and Powers of Group Leaders

• Group leaders are able to request votes, among other powers.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • The National Rally plus its right‑wing allies surpassed the 10‑senator threshold needed to establish an official Senate group for the first time(boursorama.com).
  • Only 178 of the 348 Senate seats were contested in this indirect vote by local and national elected officials, a method that historically limited the RN’s Senate presence(senatoriales2026.senat.fr).
  • The RN’s success builds on its municipal gains earlier in 2026, enhancing its representation in the Senate ahead of the 2027 presidential election(lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which party claimed to have won enough seats for a Senate caucus in France?
The National Rally and its allies said they won enough seats in the French Senate to form their own caucus.
How many Senate seats did the French far-right need to form a caucus?
They needed to win at least 10 seats to form a Senate caucus.
Who leads the French National Rally party?
Marine Le Pen is the leader and presidential candidate for the National Rally.
How are French senators elected?
French senators are elected by lawmakers in the National Assembly and local elected representatives.

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