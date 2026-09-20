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Cricket-Fleming puts England identity at heart of test rebuild - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Fleming puts England identity at heart of test rebuild

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Stephen Fleming Puts England Cricket Team Identity at Core of Test Rebuild

Restoring Team Identity and Standards in English Cricket

Sept 20 (Reuters) - England's new test coach Stephen Fleming said restoring the team's identity and standards would be as important as improving results, after a turbulent year for English cricket that brought renewed scrutiny of player behaviour and team culture.

Coaching Appointment and Team Challenges

Fleming was appointed in July following England's slide in results and a series of off-field incidents that led to Brendon McCullum's departure from the test role, amid accusations of a drinking culture amongst the players.

Recent Off-Field Incidents

The latest incident involved pace bowler Brydon Carse, who was handcuffed outside a nightclub following Durham's County Championship title-winning victory over Derbyshire, shortly after Joe Root had lifted a team midnight curfew.

Focus on Team Identity and Culture

Fleming said work has already begun on shaping the team's identity after months of questions over the culture surrounding the England setup.

Fleming’s Vision for the Team

"I would love to be in charge of the number one Test team in the world. That would be my aspiration," Fleming told reporters in Manchester.

"But there's a piece of work there that's already begun and that's around our identity. There's been a lot of coverage around that and I think the way that players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me.

"The style of play will come with that also and that'll be a little bit more player-directed, but I feel very strongly about finding a sense of belonging within the group."

Steps Taken to Improve Culture

Fleming said steps had already been taken behind the scenes, although he did not provide further details.

“We've done some things to start that piece of work, so that's really important to me," Fleming said.

"So not only will we be in the best position to win cricket games but also represent the England cricket team in its best form."

Recent and Upcoming Fixtures

Marcus Trescothick guided England to a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan as interim coach in August and September, before handing over to Fleming for December and January's three-test tour of South Africa. McCullum remains coach of England's white-ball sides.

England begin a three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Fleming emphasises restoring England’s Test identity and culture as foundational to future success – a process already underway (1news.co.nz)
  • Off‑field controversies, including Brydon Carse being handcuffed in Derby, have intensified scrutiny on team culture and underline Fleming’s urgent reform mandate (itv.com)
  • Marcus Trescothick served as interim coach during the August–September Pakistan Tests; Fleming’s first series in charge will be against South Africa in December–January (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is England's new test cricket coach?
Stephen Fleming was appointed as England's new test cricket coach in July.
What is Stephen Fleming's main focus for the England cricket team?
Fleming aims to restore the team's identity and standards while improving results.
Why did Brendon McCullum leave the England test role?
Brendon McCullum left after a series of off-field incidents and renewed scrutiny of team culture.
What recent incident highlighted culture issues in the England cricket team?
Pace bowler Brydon Carse was handcuffed outside a nightclub, raising questions about team culture.
Who coached England during the interim period before Fleming?
Marcus Trescothick acted as interim coach, guiding England to a 3-0 sweep over Pakistan.

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