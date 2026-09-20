Stephen Fleming Puts England Cricket Team Identity at Core of Test Rebuild

Restoring Team Identity and Standards in English Cricket

Sept 20 (Reuters) - England's new test coach Stephen Fleming said restoring the team's identity and standards would be as important as improving results, after a turbulent year for English cricket that brought renewed scrutiny of player behaviour and team culture.

Coaching Appointment and Team Challenges

Fleming was appointed in July following England's slide in results and a series of off-field incidents that led to Brendon McCullum's departure from the test role, amid accusations of a drinking culture amongst the players.

Recent Off-Field Incidents

The latest incident involved pace bowler Brydon Carse, who was handcuffed outside a nightclub following Durham's County Championship title-winning victory over Derbyshire, shortly after Joe Root had lifted a team midnight curfew.

Focus on Team Identity and Culture

Fleming said work has already begun on shaping the team's identity after months of questions over the culture surrounding the England setup.

Fleming’s Vision for the Team

"I would love to be in charge of the number one Test team in the world. That would be my aspiration," Fleming told reporters in Manchester.

"But there's a piece of work there that's already begun and that's around our identity. There's been a lot of coverage around that and I think the way that players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me.

"The style of play will come with that also and that'll be a little bit more player-directed, but I feel very strongly about finding a sense of belonging within the group."

Steps Taken to Improve Culture

Fleming said steps had already been taken behind the scenes, although he did not provide further details.

“We've done some things to start that piece of work, so that's really important to me," Fleming said.

"So not only will we be in the best position to win cricket games but also represent the England cricket team in its best form."

Recent and Upcoming Fixtures

Marcus Trescothick guided England to a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan as interim coach in August and September, before handing over to Fleming for December and January's three-test tour of South Africa. McCullum remains coach of England's white-ball sides.

England begin a three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)