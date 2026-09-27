South African Police Investigate Dual Mass Shootings That Leave 27 Dead

Details and Impact of the Recent Mass Shootings

By Xolani Nhlapo and Esa Alexander

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South African police were on Sunday hunting the perpetrators of two separate shootings that killed 27 people within hours of each other, in stark reminders of the country's problem with gun violence.

The motives for the shootings near Johannesburg and Cape Town were unknown, but gang violence and organised crime remain rife in South Africa, despite government efforts to curb one of the highest per-capita murder rates in the world.

Wedela Township Shooting

Attack Details

In Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) from Johannesburg, 17 people were killed and 15 injured at a tavern when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at around 9:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on Saturday, according to police.

Community Response

Many residents were reluctant to speak about the incident, but one said that illegal miners, known locally as zama zamas from an isiZulu expression for "taking a chance", live in the area, where gold is mined and which experts say is a hotspot for gun crime.

Law Enforcement Presence

NO ARRESTS YET

Soldiers from the national army and police pathologists had arrived in the township, where two burnt vehicles could be seen. The tavern where the shooting happened had a sign that read "No weapons allowed" below its trading hours.

Lwandle Shooting in Cape Town

Incident Overview

At the scene of the shooting in Lwandle, on the outskirts of Cape Town, onlookers had gathered behind police lines but did not want to speak to journalists, saying they feared for their safety. In that incident, gunmen opened fire in a venue selling grilled meat around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring 11 more.

Ongoing Investigation

No arrests have been made yet and detectives are working to find the gunmen, police said in statements.

Gun Violence and Organised Crime in South Africa

Expert Commentary

"South Africa has a serious illegal firearms problem, and firearms are frequently used by organised criminal groups as well as in gang-related and other violent crimes," said crime expert Yusuf Abramjee.

Call for Broader Investigations

THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

"Every mass shooting should therefore trigger more than an investigation into the immediate perpetrators," he told Reuters. "Authorities need to look at the wider networks behind the violence."

Political and Social Implications

Impact on Upcoming Elections

Crime is expected to be a major issue for voters in municipal elections in November, when the African National Congress is facing further erosion of voter support.

Government Response

President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this year that organised crime had become the biggest threat to South Africa's democracy, and deployed the army to help police in some areas.

Recent Related Incidents

A shooting at a house party near Durban on Tuesday night killed 11 people, while a series of women's bodies found near Johannesburg since July has renewed fear and anger over high rates of femicide.

(Additional reporting by Nellie Peyton in Johannesburg and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Alexander Winning; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Holmes)