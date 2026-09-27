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Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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headlines Northern Ireland Court Ruling Sectarian Conflict Politics

High Court Permits Orange Order Parade in Northern Ireland After Decades-Long Ban

High Court Ruling and Community Reactions

By Amanda Ferguson

Background of the Parade Ban

BELFAST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A Protestant parade may proceed through a Catholic area, Northern Ireland's High Court ruled early on Sunday, reversing a temporary ban on the highly charged march in an area that has historically been a flashpoint of sectarian disputes.

The High Court dismissed a new application to stop the Orange Order from going through the area of Portadown after the Court of Appeal vacated a temporary injunction granted on Saturday to residents who opposed the parade.

Challenge by Garvaghy Road Residents

Residents of the Garvaghy Road area had challenged Friday's ruling by Northern Ireland's Parades Commission that permitted the Orange Order to march along their road, a Catholic enclave in the largely Protestant town, overturning an almost 30-year ban on the route.

Political Leaders Respond

A crowd gathered on the Garvaghy Road early on Sunday morning to protest against the ruling allowing the march. In the crowd were Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who is also ⁠vice president of the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party, and her party's leader, Mary Lou McDonald, video posted on social media showed.

"Although the forces of darkness may want to stop us creating a new united Ireland, they will fail," McDonald told a crowd of protesters in the clip, posted on X.

Carla Lockhart, a member of parliament from the Democratic Unionist Party, told reporters outside the court that it was up to Sinn Fein and other nationalist politicians to abide by the rule of law and allow the parade to pass through.

Historical Context and Parades Commission Decision

The original dispute over the route became one of the defining flashpoints of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Annual attempts by the Protestant Orange Order to march through the area triggered unrest across the British-run region before the route was banned in 1998, the year the Good Friday Agreement largely ended the three decades of violence known as the "Troubles".

Commission's Conditions for the Parade

The Parades Commission's determination on Friday stipulated that a smaller-than-usual 35 people could take part in the march, that it should begin by 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) and finish by 9:30 a.m. and that no supporters or bands would be allowed.

The commission had initially maintained its ban, but the High Court quashed that decision in August over a procedural error.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, Writing by Graham Fahy and Padraic Halpin, Editing by Timothy Heritage and William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • The High Court lifted a temporary Saturday injunction, allowing a limited Orange Order march under conditions set by the Parades Commission.
  • Garvaghy Road has been a flashpoint since the Drumcree disputes of the 1990s, with violent clashes historically prompting the creation of the Parades Commission under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement (irishtimes.com).
  • This Sunday’s march will be the first along this route since 1997; residents sought a halt but lost their legal challenge (irishtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Northern Ireland High Court rule regarding the Orange Order parade?
The High Court allowed the Protestant Orange Order parade to proceed through the Catholic area of Garvaghy Road, lifting a temporary ban.
Why was the Orange Order parade route through Garvaghy Road previously banned?
The route was banned for almost 30 years due to it being a flashpoint for sectarian conflict, especially during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
What restrictions did the Parades Commission place on this year's parade?
Only 35 participants were allowed, the march had to take place between 8:00 and 9:30 a.m., and no supporters or bands could join.
Who opposed the High Court’s decision to allow the parade?
Residents of the Garvaghy Road area and Sinn Fein politicians, including Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald, protested the ruling.
What led to the High Court overturning the Parades Commission's initial ban?
The High Court quashed the Commission's ban due to a procedural error in its decision-making process.

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