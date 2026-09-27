GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian attacks kills three in Ukrainian cities, strikes hit Kyiv districts, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russian attacks kills three in Ukrainian cities, strikes hit Kyiv districts, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Ukraine War Russian Attacks security International News

Russian Strikes Kill Three as Attacks Hit Kyiv and Other Cities in Ukraine

Overview of Recent Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Cities

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian attacks killed three people in two different Ukrainian cities on Sunday and struck different districts of the capital Kyiv, local officials said.

Russian forces have long staged intensive attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, mostly at night, but in recent weeks they have launched strikes almost continuously throughout the day.

Impact on Northern City of Sumy

In the northern city of Sumy, a frequent Russian target near the border, three glide bombs struck near a family support centre, killing two people, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

Russian Strategy in Sumy Region

Russia has long said it intends to turn areas of the Sumy region into a buffer zone.

Drone Strike in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city in the northeast and another frequent target, a drone struck a car, killing the driver, prosecutors said.

Attacks and Damage in Kyiv

Drone Strikes and Civilian Impact

And in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a drone had struck a high-rise apartment building and triggered a fire in an eastern suburb, wounding one person. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze.

Damage to Civilian Infrastructure

Drones hit areas near a kindergarten and a playground in two districts, Klitschko said, and other areas in the city also suffered damage, though no casualties were reported.

Wider Context of the Conflict

Both sides in the more than 4-1/2-year-old war deny targeting civilians.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • In Sumy, near the Russian border, two glide bombs hit near a family support centre, killing two people; Russia seeks a buffer zone there, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.
  • In Kharkiv, a drone struck a car killing the driver, prosecutors reported.
  • In Kyiv, multiple drone strikes hit residential districts, including a high‑rise building and areas near a kindergarten and playground in the eastern suburbs; one person was wounded, local authorities said.
  • The attacks reflect a shift toward near–constant daytime strikes, intensifying pressure on Ukrainian cities previously targeted mostly at night.
  • Glide bombs have increasingly been used by Russia against civilian infrastructure in frontline cities such as Sumy and Kharkiv, often described as part of efforts to establish buffer zones or destroy urban strongpoints.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Russian attacks in Ukraine?
Three people were killed in the recent Russian attacks in Sumy and Kharkiv, according to local officials.
Which Ukrainian cities were targeted by Russian strikes?
The strikes targeted Kyiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv, with different types of attacks reported in each city.
What damage was reported in Kyiv during the attacks?
A drone struck a high-rise apartment building, causing a fire and wounding one person; other districts suffered damage near a kindergarten and playground.
Were any civilians targeted in the recent Russian attacks?
Both sides deny targeting civilians, but multiple civilian areas, including a family support centre and residential buildings, were affected.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for South Africa reels from two shootings that kill 27 in one night

South Africa reels from two shootings that kill 27 in one night

Image for Trump says men arrested at US air base in UK were looking to do 'big damage'

Trump says men arrested at US air base in UK were looking to do 'big damage'

Image for UK police arrest men on explosives act offenses after air base security stepped up-Sky

UK police arrest men on explosives act offenses after air base security stepped up-Sky

Image for Six dead after explosion destroys building in Athens

Six dead after explosion destroys building in Athens

Image for Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area, Sky News reports

Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area, Sky News reports

Image for Northern Irish court temporarily stops Orange Order march through Catholic area

Northern Irish court temporarily stops Orange Order march through Catholic area

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for South Korea voices regret over Ukraine denial of pact on North Korean PoWs, Yonhap reports
South Korea voices regret over Ukraine denial of pact on North Korean PoWs, Yonhap reports
Image for Swiss voters reject tighter neutrality rules that would have curbed NATO cooperation
Swiss voters reject tighter neutrality rules that would have curbed NATO cooperation
Image for Russia says it struck military infrastructure, vessels in Ukraine
Russia says it struck military infrastructure, vessels in Ukraine
Image for Protesters block Orange Order from marching through Catholic area in Northern Ireland
Protesters block Orange Order from marching through Catholic area in Northern Ireland
Image for Swiss voters set to reject initiative to tighten neutrality rules
Swiss voters set to reject initiative to tighten neutrality rules
Image for Soccer-World champions Spain punish England errors to win Nations League thriller
Soccer-World champions Spain punish England errors to win Nations League thriller
Image for Soccer-Gordon's goal continues debate over England's footballing identity
Soccer-Gordon's goal continues debate over England's footballing identity
Image for Soccer-Ireland to fulfil Nations League fixture with Israel after players vote
Soccer-Ireland to fulfil Nations League fixture with Israel after players vote
Image for Rugby-Late try gives England win over New Zealand, extends unbeaten run to 41
Rugby-Late try gives England win over New Zealand, extends unbeaten run to 41
Image for Hundreds of thousands in Paris cheer Pope Leo in largest event of French tour
Hundreds of thousands in Paris cheer Pope Leo in largest event of French tour
Image for Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end fighting
Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end fighting
Image for Italy's Catania airport shuts as Etna ash halts flights
Italy's Catania airport shuts as Etna ash halts flights
View All Headlines Posts