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Russia says it struck military infrastructure, vessels in Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it struck military infrastructure, vessels in Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Russia Claims Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Military, Vessels and Infrastructure

Overview of Russian Drone Strikes and Impact on Ukrainian Targets

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had carried out overnight drone strikes on logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, as well as communications centres and vessels that ​Moscow said were linked to ⁠the Ukrainian military.

Details of the Overnight Strikes

The ministry said the strikes hit a data centre in Kyiv, logistic hubs in the Kyiv and Odesa regions, two drone storages in Mykolaiv, the headquarters of a naval base as well as of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and military stores in Kiliya port. A cargo ship carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa was also struck, it said.

Targets in Kyiv and Odesa Regions

The ministry said later on Sunday that it had carried out another series of strikes during the day hitting two data centres in Kyiv, a logistic hub in Odesa, as well as another cargo vessel headed for Odesa.

Verification and Local Response

​Reuters could not ​independently verify the claims.

Impact on Civilian Infrastructure

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile service provider, told local media on Sunday its head office had been struck but there were no casualties.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian Defence Ministry announced multiple drone strikes on Ukrainian military-related infrastructure—spanning data centres in Kyiv, logistics hubs in Kyiv and Odesa regions, drone depots in Mykolaiv, naval and border guard HQs, and military stores in Kiliya port, plus at least one cargo ship heading to Odesa. Reuters noted independent verification was not possible. (boursorama.com)
  • A second wave of strikes during the same day reportedly hit two data centres in Kyiv, another logistics hub in Odesa region, and another cargo vessel headed for Odesa. (boursorama.com)
  • Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, confirmed that its Kyiv engineering office was damaged in the attack but emphasized there were no casualties and services remain operational. (investors.kyivstar.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What military infrastructure in Ukraine did Russia claim to strike?
Russia said it struck logistics centres, data centres, naval headquarters, and military stores in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kiliya port.
Were any ships targeted in these strikes?
Yes, Russia claimed to strike cargo ships carrying military and dual-use goods heading to the port of Odesa.
Were there any casualties reported from the strikes?
Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile service provider, reported no casualties even though its head office was struck.
Could Reuters independently verify the Russian claims?
No, Reuters could not independently verify the claims made by the Russian defence ministry.
Which Ukrainian regions or cities were mentioned as being targeted?
The strikes reportedly targeted Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kiliya port.

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