Russia Claims Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Military, Vessels and Infrastructure

Overview of Russian Drone Strikes and Impact on Ukrainian Targets

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had carried out overnight drone strikes on logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, as well as communications centres and vessels that ​Moscow said were linked to ⁠the Ukrainian military.

Details of the Overnight Strikes

The ministry said the strikes hit a data centre in Kyiv, logistic hubs in the Kyiv and Odesa regions, two drone storages in Mykolaiv, the headquarters of a naval base as well as of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and military stores in Kiliya port. A cargo ship carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa was also struck, it said.

Targets in Kyiv and Odesa Regions

The ministry said later on Sunday that it had carried out another series of strikes during the day hitting two data centres in Kyiv, a logistic hub in Odesa, as well as another cargo vessel headed for Odesa.

Verification and Local Response

​Reuters could not ​independently verify the claims.

Impact on Civilian Infrastructure

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile service provider, told local media on Sunday its head office had been struck but there were no casualties.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)