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Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to secure T20 series 2-0 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to secure T20 series 2-0

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Cricket England Sri Lanka Sports News T20 Series

England Clinch 2-0 T20 Series Over Sri Lanka With Dominant Cardiff Win

England Secures Series Victory with Commanding Performance

Match Overview

CARDIFF, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Jos Buttler became the first player to score 15,000 career T20 runs and Liam Dawson took a three-wicket haul as a dominant England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Cardiff on Thursday to secure the series 2-0.

The hosts won Tuesday's first T20 in Southampton by 119 runs and followed it up on an overcast evening with a 14th consecutive victory over Sri Lanka in the format.

England's Chase

Strong Start and Key Contributions

Set a target of 146, after winning the toss and opting to bowl at a murky and overcast Sophia Gardens, England had marched to 48-0 after four overs but openers Aneurin Donald (21) and Buttler (30) then walked in quick succession for 55-2.

Captain's Impact and Banton's Finish

Big-hitting captain Harry Brook smashed three sixes in one over but went for 23, well caught by Eshan Malinga off a Wanindu Hasaranga delivery, before Tom Banton steadied the ship with a top scoring 52 not out from 24 balls as England cantered towards another easy win with 47 balls and 7.5 overs to spare.

Sri Lanka's Innings

Promising Start and Loss of Momentum

Sri Lanka posted 145 for 9 from their 20 overs, an improvement on their previous 135 all out in 19, with opener Pathum Nissanka hitting 37 from 21 balls.

They had carved out a promising 56-0 but lost momentum with Jamie Overton taking the first wicket with a leaping catch off Player of the Match Dawson, who took his second wicket with the next ball of the sixth over and ended with figures of 3-32.  

Bowling Highlights

Jofra Archer (2-34) returned for his 50th T20 cap after being rested for the first T20 of the series, with fellow-seamer Josh Tongue dropping out, and took two wickets in the final over with Dushmantha Chameera bowled middle stump for a duck and Tharindu Rathnayake caught by Brook.

Sonny Baker had another excellent evening with the ball, finishing 1-15 from his four overs with a wicket maiden in the 19th.

Donald, playing on home Welsh soil after making his debut in Southampton, dropped Dasun Shanaka but made up for it with a catch three deliveries later for Dawson's third wicket. 

Looking Ahead

The final T20 of the three-match series is at Manchester's Old Trafford on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Jos Buttler briefly became the all‑time highest run‑scorer in recognized T20 cricket, surpassing Kieron Pollard with a tally of 14,833 runs before Pollard reclaimed the record later in August 2026 (thesportsencounter.com)
  • Liam Dawson’s three wickets (3‑32) and support from Archer (2‑34) and Baker (1‑15) underpinned England’s bowling dominance to restrict Sri Lanka to 145‑9 in Cardiff (cdn.glamorgancricket.com)
  • Tom Banton’s rapid unbeaten 52 off 24 balls and Harry Brook’s aggressive cameo (23) sealed the chase with 47 balls remaining, extending England’s T20 winning streak over Sri Lanka to 14 matches (cdn.glamorgancricket.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the top scorer for England in the second T20 match?
Tom Banton was the top scorer for England with 52 not out from 24 balls.
How many career T20 runs has Jos Buttler scored?
Jos Buttler became the first player to score 15,000 career T20 runs.
What were Liam Dawson's bowling figures in the match?
Liam Dawson took 3 wickets for 32 runs.
Where was the second T20 match between England and Sri Lanka played?
The match was played in Cardiff at Sophia Gardens.
What is the status of the T20 series between England and Sri Lanka?
England secured the T20 series 2-0 with one match remaining.

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