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Headlines

Rugby-England’s record winning streak ends as Canada earn 26-26 draw

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Sports Rugby Women's Rugby International Matches

England Women’s Rugby Streak Ends as Canada Snatch 26-26 Draw at Sandy Park

Match Report and Analysis

Historic Streak Comes to an End

Sept 19 (Reuters) - England’s women saw their remarkable 39-match winning streak come to an end in a 26-26 draw with Canada at Exeter’s Sandy Park on Saturday as they failed to win a test for the first time since 2022.

Canada, beaten 33-13 by England in last year’s World Cup final, became the first team to avoid defeat against the Red Roses since New Zealand beat them in the 2022 final.

The result also ended England's perfect home record against Canada, who had lost on each of their previous 13 visits.

Coaches' and Players' Reactions

England Coach John Mitchell’s Perspective

"Canada were good and we were also good," England coach John Mitchell told the BBC. "At times it was a real arm wrestle.

"We are really in a test series, which is great for us. Canada need to be congratulated on their performance.

"For us, it's about getting better and there is a greater purpose than just one test match. This is ideal for us and allows us to stay focused on what's necessary to get a better performance."

Key Player Performances

England’s Try Scorers

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scored two tries for England, while Hannah Botterman and Bryony Field -- in her first start for the Red Roses -- added one apiece.

Canada’s Try Scorers

DaLeaka Menin had two tries for Canada, while Lizzie Gibson and Olivia Apps scored one each.

Canadian Player Reflections

"It was a big challenge, I am a little tired," Menin said. "We didn't get exactly what we wanted but it was a great game of rugby.

"We have two more against them so we will see what happens. This week we were really trying to push ourselves. We really wanted to prove something here. This is just the start of this journey."

Implications and Upcoming Fixtures

Impact on England’s Record

For England, the draw was a jolt to a side that had grown accustomed to winning.

Their winning run, which began in March 2023, had included four successive Women’s Six Nations titles, two WXV 1 crowns and last year’s World Cup triumph.

Future Matches

The teams will resume their rivalry with two tests in Canada, on October 16 in Toronto and October 23 in Ottawa.

England will host New Zealand next weekend at Twickenham.

(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • England’s record 39‑match winning run, stretching back to their 2022 World Cup final loss, was halted with a draw against Canada (theguardian.com).
  • Canada became the first team since New Zealand in 2022 to avoid defeat versus England and the first to avoid loss in England after 13 successive home defeats (theguardian.com).
  • The match featured eight tries including two each by Claudia Moloney‑MacDonald (England) and DaLeaka Menin (Canada), highlighting a fierce contest that sets up an intense rematch series in Canada in October (skysports.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the England vs Canada women's rugby match?
The match ended in a 26-26 draw, ending England’s 39-match winning streak.
Where was the England vs Canada women's rugby match held?
The match took place at Sandy Park in Exeter, England.
Who scored tries for England in the match?
Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scored two tries, and Hannah Botterman and Bryony Field scored one each.
What record did Canada break with the draw?
Canada became the first team to avoid defeat against England's women since 2022 and ended England's perfect home record against them.
When and where are the next scheduled tests between England and Canada?
The next two tests will be in Canada on October 16 in Toronto and October 23 in Ottawa.

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