UK Police Arrest Men on Explosives Offenses After Fairford Air Base Security Steps Up
Arrests and Security Measures at Fairford Air Base
Incident Overview
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Gloucestershire police said on Sunday they had arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the explosives act after security measures stepped up at Fairford air base, used by the US air force, Sky News reported.
Police and Army Response
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team Actions
Sky News quoted Gloucestershire police as saying the British army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team was currently examining a number of vehicles in the area and that local residents had been evacuated.
Evacuation of Local Residents
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)