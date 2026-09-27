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UK police arrest men on explosives act offenses after air base security stepped up-Sky - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police arrest men on explosives act offenses after air base security stepped up-Sky

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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UK Police Arrest Men on Explosives Offenses After Fairford Air Base Security Steps Up

Arrests and Security Measures at Fairford Air Base

Incident Overview

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Gloucestershire police said on Sunday they had arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the explosives act after security measures stepped up at Fairford air base, used by the US air force, Sky News reported.

Police and Army Response

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team Actions

Sky News quoted Gloucestershire police as saying the British army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team was currently examining a number of vehicles in the area and that local residents had been evacuated.

Evacuation of Local Residents

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Key Takeaways

  • Gloucestershire police made arrests under the Explosives Act near RAF Fairford, a key US Air Force base in the UK.
  • Security was significantly increased at the airbase, with specialist EOD teams examining vehicles and evacuations carried out.
  • RAF Fairford regularly hosts US heavy bombers under a 2026 agreement allowing defensive US operations, raising strategic sensitivity of the site.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were men arrested near Fairford Air Base?
Men were arrested on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act following increased security at Fairford Air Base.
What security measures were taken at Fairford Air Base?
Security at Fairford Air Base was heightened, vehicles were examined, and local residents were evacuated.
Who is investigating the explosives offenses?
Gloucestershire police, with support from the British army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team, are investigating.
Which military force uses Fairford Air Base?
Fairford Air Base is used by the US Air Force.

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