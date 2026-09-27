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Pope Leo commits to ending abuse by priests in meeting with French survivors, Vatican says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo commits to ending abuse by priests in meeting with French survivors, Vatican says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Pope Leo Meets French Survivors, Commits to Ending Abuse by Priests

Pope Leo's Visit to France and Commitment to Abuse Survivors

Meeting with Survivors in Lourdes

LOURDES, France, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pope Leo reaffirmed his commitment to ending abuse by priests in the Catholic Church during a meeting in Lourdes with seven survivors of abuse by French clergy, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Pope's Statement and Reassurance

The pope "thanked them for their painful testimony and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the harm they experienced is not repeated for others," said a statement.

Context of the Visit

Church's Response to Abuse Reports

Leo is on a whirlwind three-city, four-day visit to France, where local bishops hope his visit will help repair the Church's standing after a crushing 2021 report on abuse of children by priests sparked nationwide shock.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee)

Key Takeaways

  • During his visit in Lourdes on September 27, 2026, Pope Leo XIV met privately with seven survivors of clerical sexual abuse, offering thanks for their testimony and pledging to prevent such harm from recurring (apnews.com).
  • He publicly called on the Church to confront its own failings and heal ‘deep wounds’ before the meeting, underscoring the need for honesty and institutional accountability (internazionale.it).
  • The meeting comes in the shadow of a 2021 independent CIASE report estimating that around 330,000 children were sexually abused in the French Catholic Church over 70 years, a scandal that continues to damage the Church’s credibility in France (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo discuss with French abuse survivors?
Pope Leo reaffirmed his commitment to ending abuse by priests and thanked the survivors for sharing their experiences.
Where did the meeting between Pope Leo and the survivors take place?
The meeting took place in Lourdes, France, during the Pope's visit.
What was the purpose of Pope Leo's visit to France?
Pope Leo visited France to help restore the Catholic Church's reputation after a report on priest abuse.
How many survivors met with Pope Leo in Lourdes?
Seven survivors of French clergy abuse met with Pope Leo.

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