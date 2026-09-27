Pope Leo Meets French Survivors, Commits to Ending Abuse by Priests
Pope Leo's Visit to France and Commitment to Abuse Survivors
Meeting with Survivors in Lourdes
LOURDES, France, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pope Leo reaffirmed his commitment to ending abuse by priests in the Catholic Church during a meeting in Lourdes with seven survivors of abuse by French clergy, the Vatican said on Sunday.
Pope's Statement and Reassurance
The pope "thanked them for their painful testimony and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the harm they experienced is not repeated for others," said a statement.
Context of the Visit
Church's Response to Abuse Reports
Leo is on a whirlwind three-city, four-day visit to France, where local bishops hope his visit will help repair the Church's standing after a crushing 2021 report on abuse of children by priests sparked nationwide shock.
Media Coverage
(Reporting by Joshua McElwee)