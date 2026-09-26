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One dead, 5 missing after explosion destroys building in Athens - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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One dead, 5 missing after explosion destroys building in Athens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Athens Building Explosion Kills One, Five Missing in Plaka Tourist District

Details of the Plaka Building Explosion Incident

Explosion and Immediate Aftermath

ATHENS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A woman has died and five people are missing after a residential building collapsed following an explosion in a tourist area of central Athens, a Greek fire brigade official said on Saturday.

The blast on Friday destroyed a two-storey building in Plaka, near some of Athens' most visited sites including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus, injuring three people and damaging houses, shops and cars. 

Rescue Efforts and Missing Persons

Emergency crews assisted by rescue dogs were looking for an elderly couple who lived in one apartment and four tourists who were staying in another. They found the body of a young woman early on Saturday as they removed rubble from the building which was reduced to a mess of twisted metal, broken balconies and hanging concrete slabs, the fire brigade official said. 

Information on the Missing Tourists

The tourists - whose nationalities are not confirmed - were expected to check out to catch a flight from Athens airport at 3 p.m. on Friday but they didn't show up, a police official said.

Possible Cause of the Explosion

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast in an area which is home to many hotels and short-term rentals. Athens mayor Haris Doukas said on Friday it was likely linked to gas infrastructure. "Something went terribly wrong."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The explosion occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Lysikratous Street in Plaka, a high‑tourist area near the Acropolis; rescue crews including dogs are searching the rubble for six missing individuals, though five remain unaccounted for (an elderly couple and four tourists) (ekathimerini.com).
  • A woman’s body was found early Saturday in the debris; three people—two women and one man—from adjacent buildings suffered non‑life‑threatening injuries (ertnews.gr).
  • Authorities suspect a gas leak sparked the blast; gas supply and electricity were cut off, and investigations by fire brigade and gas company teams are ongoing (ertnews.gr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in central Athens on September 26?
A residential building in the Plaka area of central Athens collapsed after an explosion, resulting in one dead and five missing.
How many people are missing after the Athens explosion?
Five people are missing: an elderly couple and four tourists who were staying in the building.
Where did the building collapse occur in Athens?
The collapse happened in the Plaka district, near famous sites like the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus.
What is suspected to have caused the explosion in Athens?
Athens mayor Haris Doukas suggested the explosion was likely linked to gas infrastructure problems.
Were there any injuries reported in the Athens building explosion?
Three people were reported injured in addition to one confirmed death.

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