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Finance

South Korea voices regret over Ukraine denial of pact on North Korean PoWs, Yonhap reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics International Relations

South Korea Expresses Regret Over Ukraine's Denial of North Korean PoW Pact

South Korea's Response to Ukraine's Disclosure

Background of the Incident

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean presidential office has voiced "strong regret" over what it called Ukraine's denial of an agreement with Seoul not to disclose the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday.

Official Statement from South Korea

Expression of Regret

The presidential office "expresses strong regret over Ukraine's unilateral disclosure (of the transfer) and its subsequent false announcement that there had not been a nondisclosure agreement," Yonhap quoted Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations, as saying in a statement. 

Potential Further Actions

The South Korean presidency official added the country is considering taking additional measures regarding the issue if necessary, Yonhap added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • South Korea alleges Ukraine violated a non‑disclosure understanding by publicly revealing the transfer, potentially compromising the POWs’ safety and bilateral trust. (en.yna.co.kr)
  • Ukraine strongly denies the existence of any confidentiality agreement; its communications adviser stated there was no such pact and that secrecy would itself be improper. (pravda.com.ua)
  • Beyond diplomatic tensions, South Korea’s ruling party and civic groups warn of national security and humanitarian risks, urging protective measures for the transferred POWs and clarity on how the information became public. (en.sedaily.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered South Korea's expression of regret towards Ukraine?
South Korea expressed regret after Ukraine denied an agreement not to disclose the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war.
What was allegedly agreed upon between South Korea and Ukraine?
According to South Korea, both countries agreed not to disclose the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war.
How did Ukraine allegedly violate the agreement?
Ukraine publicly disclosed the transfer and denied that any nondisclosure agreement existed.
What further actions might South Korea take regarding this issue?
The South Korean presidential office is considering taking additional measures if necessary.
Which agency reported on the South Korean statement?
Yonhap News Agency reported the statement quoting the senior presidential secretary for public relations.

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