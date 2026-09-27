South Korea Expresses Regret Over Ukraine's Denial of North Korean PoW Pact

South Korea's Response to Ukraine's Disclosure

Background of the Incident

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean presidential office has voiced "strong regret" over what it called Ukraine's denial of an agreement with Seoul not to disclose the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday.

Official Statement from South Korea

Expression of Regret

The presidential office "expresses strong regret over Ukraine's unilateral disclosure (of the transfer) and its subsequent false announcement that there had not been a nondisclosure agreement," Yonhap quoted Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations, as saying in a statement.

Potential Further Actions

The South Korean presidency official added the country is considering taking additional measures regarding the issue if necessary, Yonhap added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)