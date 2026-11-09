Commercial Property Refinancing: Why Cash Flow Matters More Than the Headline Valuation

Commercial real estate lending is frequently discussed in terms of property values. For a lender approaching a loan maturity, the more pressing question may be whether the building's income, financing costs and debt structure still support repayment. A property can retain a substantial market value and still face a difficult refinancing if its rental cash flow no longer supports the size or price of the debt.
A maturity is a new credit decision
A maturing commercial mortgage must generally be repaid, extended, sold or refinanced. The terms offered when the original loan was written may no longer be available. Higher interest expense can reduce debt-service coverage, while a change in tenant demand can alter both rental income and the lender's view of collateral risk.
The US Federal Reserve's May 2026 Financial Stability Report described commercial real estate prices as continuing to stabilise, while noting that a large volume of debt scheduled to mature could still create pressure if borrowers were forced to sell. That combination is important: a stabilising market is not the same as an absence of refinancing risk.
The Fed also observed that lenders' willingness to extend or modify maturing loans had helped contain some risks, while cautioning that this approach may become more limited over time. Such assessments concern the financial system as a whole; they do not imply that every office, apartment, logistics or retail property faces comparable stress.
Three numbers shape the conversation
The first is net operating income: rental revenue less normal property operating expenses, before financing. The second is debt-service coverage, which compares cash available for debt payments with the required payments. The third is loan-to-value, the debt balance relative to an estimated market value. Each captures a different risk, and none should be relied upon in isolation.
Consider a simplified example. A building produces $2 million in annual net operating income. If annual debt service is $1.4 million, the coverage ratio is approximately 1.43 times. If refinancing raises annual debt service to $2 million with income unchanged, the ratio falls to 1.00. The property has not physically deteriorated, but the cash-flow buffer has disappeared. These figures are hypothetical and do not represent market averages or a particular bank's underwriting standards.
Valuation adds a further complication. A lender may assess the capitalisation rate applied to the income stream, comparable transactions and likely leasing expenditure. A modest change in expected yield or occupancy can alter the amount a new lender is willing to advance, even when the borrower has remained current on payments.
Why extending a loan is not a simple solution
Extensions can give a borrower time to lease space, sell an asset or raise additional equity. They can also defer recognition of a weak business plan if there is no plausible path to improved cash flow. Banks must distinguish a viable borrower facing temporary conditions from an asset whose debt structure is no longer sustainable.
In its 2026 financial stability assessment, the Federal Reserve also discussed trends in lending standards and commercial-property valuations. A national assessment provides useful context, but individual credit outcomes depend on local market conditions, property type, sponsor resources, loan documentation and the regulatory framework applicable to each institution.
Property type and geography matter
Office buildings in locations with persistent vacancy may have very different leasing risks from industrial properties with strong tenant demand. Apartment markets can also diverge across cities as new supply, household growth and operating costs shift. The same broad interest-rate environment therefore produces different cash-flow and collateral outcomes across the commercial real estate market.
Credit teams should assess tenant concentration, lease expirations, rent concessions, maintenance obligations and upcoming capital expenditure. A headline occupancy rate may conceal a near-term lease rollover or expensive refurbishment needed to retain tenants. For loans secured by multiple properties, portfolio diversification can reduce some risks but also complicate monitoring.
The role of nonbank finance
Banks are not the only capital providers. Debt funds, insurers and commercial mortgage-backed securities markets can offer financing with different structures and investor requirements. Their presence may expand borrowers' options, but it does not eliminate asset-level repayment risk. An alternative lender may simply require a higher return, more borrower equity or tighter terms.
A system-wide view should also consider how credit risk migrates when banks sell or reduce exposure. Risks can change form rather than disappear. Clear reporting of leverage, valuation assumptions and property-level income helps investors and supervisors understand where those exposures sit.
What prudent refinancing preparation looks like
Borrowers can improve the quality of discussions by preparing current rent rolls, realistic cash-flow forecasts, capital spending plans and stress tests for both interest rates and vacancies. Lenders, in turn, need disciplined appraisals, credible debt-service assumptions and early visibility into loans due to mature. Neither side benefits from treating an old valuation as a substitute for current performance.
The commercial property market does not move in a single direction, and a maturity wall is not a prediction of widespread default. The more useful conclusion is that refinancing is a test of cash flows, valuation and capital structure at a particular moment. In that test, transparent information and realistic assumptions matter more than the most reassuring headline price.
References
Federal Reserve Board — Financial Stability Report, May 2026 — accessible version. Source
Federal Reserve Board — Financial Stability Report, May 2026 — full report. Source