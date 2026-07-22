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Alstom keeps guidance despite weak European orders, sees pickup ahead - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alstom keeps guidance despite weak European orders, sees pickup ahead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Rail European Business

Alstom Stays on Track with 2024 Guidance Despite Weak European Orders

Alstom's First-Quarter Performance and Outlook

July 22 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom maintained its full-year guidance on Wednesday and said commercial momentum would accelerate in the second quarter, even as first-quarter orders fell sharply on weaker European bookings.

Order Figures and Book-to-Bill Ratio

Orders totalled 2.56 billion euros ($2.92 billion), down 37% from 4.08 billion euros a year earlier, while the book-to-bill ratio fell to 0.5x from 0.9x.

Regional Breakdown of Orders

"We expect commercial momentum to accelerate in the second quarter," Chief Executive Martin Sion said in a statement. European orders fell 69% to 1.07 billion euros, although bookings in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia jumped to 1.08 billion euros from just 15 million euros a year earlier.

Sales Growth and Backlog Status

Sales, however, rose 4.8% organically to 4.73 billion euros. Alstom's backlog stood at 102.8 billion euros at end-June.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Aleksandra Kret; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Q1 orders plunged 37% year‑on‑year to €2.56 billion, with European orders collapsing 69% to €1.07B, while Africa/Middle East/Central Asia bookings jumped dramatically to €1.08B from just €15M a year earlier (alstom.com).
  • Despite weak Q1 demand, Alstom reiterated its full‑year guidance, expecting commercial momentum to pick up in Q2 (alstom.com).
  • Sales grew organically by ~4.8% to €4.73B, and the backlog stood at a strong €102.8B at end‑June, providing solid visibility (alstom.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alstom's European orders fall in the first quarter?
Alstom saw weaker bookings in Europe, leading to a 69% drop in orders for the region during the first quarter.
Did Alstom maintain its guidance despite the drop in orders?
Yes, Alstom maintained its full-year guidance and expects commercial momentum to accelerate in the second quarter.
Which regions showed growth in Alstom's first-quarter bookings?
Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia saw a significant jump in bookings, rising to 1.08 billion euros from 15 million euros a year earlier.
How did Alstom's sales perform in the first quarter?
Alstom's sales rose 4.8% organically in the first quarter, reaching 4.73 billion euros.
What was Alstom's backlog at the end of June?
Alstom's backlog stood at 102.8 billion euros at the end of June.

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