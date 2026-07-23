Carrefour Outperforms Estimates with Q2 Sales Growth in France and Brazil

Carrefour’s Second-Quarter Performance Overview

July 23 (Reuters) - Carrefour reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales on Thursday, as Europe's largest food retailer benefited from improving momentum in France and a return to expansion in Brazil.

Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations

Second-quarter sales rose 1.9% on a like-for-like basis, above the analyst consensus estimate of 1.6%.

France: Sustained Growth in Core Market

Sales in France, Carrefour's largest market, grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, with a like-for-like increase of 1%. Analysts had expected a 0.8% rise.

Brazil: Return to Positive Territory

The sales beat was also supported by Brazil, where the French retailer returned to growth with a 0.4% uptick after a recent slump.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

Operating Income and Margins

First-half recurring operating income rose to 759 million euros on a margin of 1.9%, up from 727 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by the company had expected operating profit of 779 million euros.

Market Share and Profitability Strategy

The retailer is pursuing a plan to gain market share in its core countries and boost profitability through price cuts, digital investments and annual cost savings of 1 billion euros by 2030.

Seasonal Demand Drives Additional Sales

Finance chief Matthieu Malige said Carrefour also benefited from strong seasonal demand during June's heatwave, selling 200,000 fans, air-conditioning units and humidifiers, and more than 7 million bags of ice in a single week.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)