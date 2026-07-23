GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Carrefour Outperforms Estimates with Q2 Sales Growth in France and Brazil

Carrefour’s Second-Quarter Performance Overview

July 23 (Reuters) - Carrefour reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales on Thursday, as Europe's largest food retailer benefited from improving momentum in France and a return to expansion in Brazil.

Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations

Second-quarter sales rose 1.9% on a like-for-like basis, above the analyst consensus estimate of 1.6%.

France: Sustained Growth in Core Market

Sales in France, Carrefour's largest market, grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, with a like-for-like increase of 1%. Analysts had expected a 0.8% rise.

Brazil: Return to Positive Territory

The sales beat was also supported by Brazil, where the French retailer returned to growth with a 0.4% uptick after a recent slump.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

Operating Income and Margins

First-half recurring operating income rose to 759 million euros on a margin of 1.9%, up from 727 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by the company had expected operating profit of 779 million euros.

Market Share and Profitability Strategy

The retailer is pursuing a plan to gain market share in its core countries and boost profitability through price cuts, digital investments and annual cost savings of 1 billion euros by 2030.

Seasonal Demand Drives Additional Sales

Finance chief Matthieu Malige said Carrefour also benefited from strong seasonal demand during June's heatwave, selling 200,000 fans, air-conditioning units and humidifiers, and more than 7 million bags of ice in a single week.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • France delivered its fifth straight quarter of growth with Q2 comparable‑sales up 1%, exceeding the 0.8% forecast, signaling resilient consumer demand in its core market.
  • Brazil returned to growth with a 0.4% increase in like‑for‑like sales after a recent slump, underpinning the overall beat.
  • Despite falling slightly below analyst expectations for operating profit (€759M vs €779M), recurring operating income margin rose to 1.9%, supported by strategic investments, cost‑saving plans, and strong seasonal heat‑wave demand.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Carrefour's second-quarter sales growth?
Carrefour reported a 1.9% increase in second-quarter sales on a like-for-like basis, beating analyst estimates of 1.6%.
Which markets drove Carrefour's sales growth in Q2?
France and Brazil were key markets, with France showing a 1% increase and Brazil returning to growth with a 0.4% rise.
How did Carrefour's operating income perform?
First-half recurring operating income rose to 759 million euros, with a profit margin of 1.9%.
What strategies is Carrefour using to boost profitability?
Carrefour is implementing price cuts, digital investments, and aims for annual cost savings of 1 billion euros by 2030.
What seasonal demand trends benefited Carrefour?
Strong seasonal demand during June's heatwave led to high sales of fans, air-conditioning units, humidifiers, and bags of ice.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029

Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029

Image for Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more

Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more

Image for Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria

Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria

Image for Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties

Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties

Image for No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says

No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says

Image for Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say

Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Image for McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
Image for Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Image for TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
Image for Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Image for Edenred valuation gap draws private-equity interest after regulatory selloff
Edenred valuation gap draws private-equity interest after regulatory selloff
Image for Boeing pips Airbus in low-key Farnborough jet order race
Boeing pips Airbus in low-key Farnborough jet order race
Image for USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester
USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester
Image for Instant View: ECB leaves rates on hold, but keeps door open to further rate hikes
Instant View: ECB leaves rates on hold, but keeps door open to further rate hikes
Image for BNP Paribas sees path to around 50% cost-income ratio over time, CEO says
BNP Paribas sees path to around 50% cost-income ratio over time, CEO says
Image for ECB keeps rates on hold, leaves room for more hikes
ECB keeps rates on hold, leaves room for more hikes
View All Finance Posts