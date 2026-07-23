GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Gaming Earnings Markets Video Games

Ubisoft Stands by Targets, Delays Major Game Releases to 2028 and 2029

By Leo Marchandon

Ubisoft’s Financial Performance and Strategic Updates

July 23 (Reuters) - French video game maker Ubisoft stuck to its annual targets on Thursday after first-quarter bookings came in slightly above guidance, while the group continued to cut costs and gave limited new detail on its future release slate.

First-Quarter Financial Results

• Ubisoft reported first-quarter net bookings of 255.8 million euros ($300 million), down 9.2% year-on-year but slightly above its target of around 250 million euros.

• Ubisoft confirmed its 2026-27 targets, expects second-quarter bookings of around 370 million euros.

Transformation Plan Progress

• The group said its transformation plan was progressing, citing the appointment of former Take-Two executive Christoph Hartmann to lead Creative House 2, as well as the closure of its Winnipeg and Belgrade studios.

Game Releases and Pipeline Updates

• Ubisoft said "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced", released on July 9, had sold 3.5 million copies within 14 days, beating its annual expectations and becoming the highest-rated Assassin's Creed title since the original Black Flag.

Confirmed and Upcoming Titles

• The company's confirmed 2026-27 line-up includes "Rayman Legends Retold" and "Just Dance Decades of Hits", due in October, but Ubisoft gave no fresh details on other premium titles.

Future Pipeline and Delays

• Asked about the future pipeline, CFO Frederick Duguet said Ubisoft would "unveil more of the program more precisely in the year to come," adding that some major productions had been pushed to fiscal 2028 and fiscal 2029 to improve quality in a more selective market.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • Q1 net bookings were €255.8M, slightly above the €250M target, with Q2 expected at €370M, and full-year outlook maintained.
  • Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced sold over 3 million copies in its first week, exceeding expectations and garnering top critical ratings.
  • Ubisoft is executing a major organizational reset around Creative Houses, closing studios and delaying major game launches into FY2028–29 for quality and strategic repositioning.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Ubisoft's first-quarter net bookings?
Ubisoft reported first-quarter net bookings of 255.8 million euros, slightly above its 250 million euro target.
Did Ubisoft maintain its financial outlook for 2026-27?
Yes, Ubisoft confirmed its 2026-27 targets despite a year-on-year decline in bookings.
When are some of Ubisoft's major game releases now scheduled?
Some major Ubisoft titles have been delayed to fiscal years 2028 and 2029 to improve quality.
What successful recent release did Ubisoft highlight?
Ubisoft highlighted 'Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced,' which sold 3.5 million copies in 14 days.
What changes are happening as part of Ubisoft's transformation plan?
The transformation includes appointing Christoph Hartmann to lead Creative House 2 and closing Winnipeg and Belgrade studios.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue

French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue

Image for ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says

ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says

Image for IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief

IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief

Image for Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy

Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy

Image for Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness

Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness

Image for Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs

Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
Image for Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Image for Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Image for Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Image for No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
Image for Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Image for Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Image for McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
Image for Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Image for TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
Image for Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
View All Finance Posts