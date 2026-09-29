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Britain's M&S joins forces with Sephora to expand beauty offer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's M&S joins forces with Sephora to expand beauty offer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Marks & Spencer Teams Up with Sephora to Boost UK Beauty Offering

Marks & Spencer and Sephora Partnership Overview

Strategic Move to Expand Beauty Segment

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer on Tuesday struck a partnership with Sephora that will bring the LVMH-owned cosmetics retailer's products to its stores and website, bolstering the British group's push into beauty.

UK Beauty Market Insights

• The UK beauty market is worth an annual £5.2 billion ($6.9 billion) and grew 1.2% year-on-year in the year to July 19, 2026, according to WorldPanel by Numerator data

• M&S sees the beauty market as an opportunity for major growth as its share was only 1.3% in the 12 weeks to July 19, 2026

Details of the Collaboration

Shop-in-Shop Rollout and Online Expansion

• The company said it will bring Sephora to 100 high streets and retail parks across the UK through a shop-in-shop model

• M&S.com will offer a broader online range, with home delivery and Click & Collect from M&S stores nationwide

Brand Line-Up and Launch Plans

• The final brand line-up will be confirmed closer to launch, alongside details of new-to-M&S names and selected Sephora exclusives

($1 = 0.7559 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey)

Key Takeaways

  • M&S will host Sephora shop‑in‑shop spaces in 100 high‑street and retail‑park locations across the UK, plus an enhanced online beauty offering with delivery and Click & Collect capabilities.
  • The UK beauty market is estimated at £5.2 billion annually and growing, while M&S’s beauty share remains small—1.3% in the 12 weeks to July 19, 2026—suggesting significant room for growth.
  • Sephora, which re‑entered the UK in 2022 and has expanded both online and offline presence, brings strong brand momentum and appeal—especially its ‘open‑sell’ interactive experience and rising consideration among male shoppers—that could boost M&S’s beauty credentials.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new partnership between M&S and Sephora?
Marks & Spencer has partnered with Sephora to offer the LVMH-owned retailer's beauty products in its UK stores and on its website.
How will the M&S and Sephora collaboration work?
The collaboration will introduce Sephora shop-in-shop concepts in 100 M&S locations with an expanded product range online.
Why is M&S focusing on the beauty market?
M&S sees significant growth potential in the £5.2 billion UK beauty market as its current market share is only 1.3%.
Will customers be able to order Sephora products online from M&S?
Yes, M&S.com will offer a broader range of Sephora products with home delivery and Click & Collect options.
When will more details about the product range be announced?
The final brand line-up and new-to-M&S names will be confirmed closer to the launch date.

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