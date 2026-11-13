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Euronext asks listed companies to phone after Outlook outage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euronext asks listed companies to phone after Outlook outage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Euronext Advises Phone Communication as Outlook Outage Hits Email Services

Euronext Responds to Microsoft Outlook Email Disruption

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext advised listed companies on Friday morning to use the telephone to communicate corporate information after an outage in Microsoft's Outlook email service.

Impact on Euronext Operations

• "Euronext Corporate Actions and Listing teams are currently experiencing an email communication disruption and are unable to receive emails," the company, which runs exchanges in Paris, Brussels, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Oslo, Athens and Milan, said in a corporate filing

Alternative Communication Measures

• "For urgent matters relating to suspensions, corporate actions management, Oslo major shareholding notifications, MyEuronext or Newspoint, issuers and their agents are advised to contact the relevant Exchange Operator by telephone," it added

Guidance for MyEuronext Users

• The company advised MyEuronext users to call through mobile phones and use two-factor authentication

Security Concerns and Company Response

• Euronext did not say how it would guarantee safe identification of other callers. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about that issue

Wider Impact of Microsoft Service Disruption

• Disruption to Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams and Copilot has hit millions of customers worldwide

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Euronext’s Corporate Actions and Listing teams could not receive emails and instructed urgent matters be handled via telephone.
  • MyEuronext users were advised to use mobile phones with two‑factor authentication for secure access.
  • The outage stems from a global disruption of Microsoft 365 apps—Outlook, Teams and Copilot—caused by server failures and elevated infrastructure load, not cyber‑attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Euronext ask listed companies to use the phone?
Euronext advised listed companies to use the phone due to an outage in Microsoft's Outlook email service disrupting their email communications.
Which exchanges are affected by the Euronext communication outage?
Exchanges run by Euronext in Paris, Brussels, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Oslo, Athens, and Milan are affected.
What communication methods did Euronext recommend for urgent matters?
Euronext recommended listed companies and their agents contact the relevant Exchange Operator by telephone for urgent matters.
How are MyEuronext users supposed to access services during the outage?
MyEuronext users were advised to call through mobile phones and use two-factor authentication.
Was a solution for safe caller identification provided by Euronext?
Euronext did not specify how it would guarantee safe identification of callers during the outage.

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