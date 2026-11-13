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European blue chips remain on track for fastest earnings growth in four years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European blue chips remain on track for fastest earnings growth in four years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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European Blue Chips Maintain Fastest Quarterly Earnings Growth Since 2019

Strong Earnings Growth Driven by Energy Sector and Market Trends

Nov 13 (Reuters) - European blue-chip companies remain on track for their strongest quarterly earnings growth in four years, analysts' estimates via LSEG's I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday.

STOXX 600 Index Performance

Companies on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index were expected to report quarterly earnings growth of 25% in aggregate, based on results from 265 companies and estimates for those yet to report.

Energy Sector's Impact

The energy sector is towing European blue-chip earnings and is expected to post a nearly 151% jump in profits, the data showed. Excluding energy, earnings were expected to grow 10%, compared with last week's 9.5% estimate.

Revenue Growth Outlook

Third-quarter revenue was expected to grow 12%, or 7% excluding the energy sector.

Key Drivers of Earnings Momentum

Europe's earnings momentum is coming from AI expansion, and more broadly through fiscal spending and consumer trends, UBS analysts said in a note on Thursday, seeing the trajectory continuing in 2027.

Market Reaction and Share Performance

European shares hit a record high on Thursday, building on gains driven ​by a strong third-quarter earnings season, the recent drop in energy prices and a rotation out of AI-linked stocks in Asia and the US.

Company Highlights

Siemens gained 1.7% on Thursday after the industrial technology group raised its mid-term growth outlook, while staffing group Adecco jumped 14.7% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit.

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Next week, investors will be watching out for results from French train manufacturer Alstom, among the nine STOXX 600 companies due to report.

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli in Gdansk; additional reporting by Rafal Nowak and Javi West Larrañaga; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy sector is the main driver: energy profits forecasted to rise by ~150%, with blue-chip aggregate earnings up 25%, the most robust growth since 2022. (marketscreener.com)
  • Ex-energy earnings remain healthy: excluding energy, earnings expected to grow around 10%, and revenue to rise about 7%; overall revenue growth stands at 12%. (marketscreener.com)
  • Broader tailwinds bolster optimism: UBS highlights investment in AI, electrification, defence, and consumer strength fueling momentum; European shares hit record high amid easing energy prices and AI rotation. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving earnings growth for European blue-chip companies?
The energy sector and AI expansion are primary drivers, with the energy sector expected to report a 151% profit jump.
How much earnings growth is expected for STOXX 600 companies this quarter?
Quarterly earnings growth of 25% in aggregate is anticipated for STOXX 600 companies.
How does the energy sector influence overall earnings growth?
Excluding the energy sector, earnings growth falls from 25% to 10%, highlighting its significant impact.
Which companies recently reported strong results?
Siemens raised its mid-term outlook and Adecco reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits.
Which companies are investors watching next week?
Investors are monitoring results from French train manufacturer Alstom and eight other STOXX 600 companies.

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