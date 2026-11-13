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SpaceX to attempt first Starship spacecraft recovery on land in 15th flight - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SpaceX to attempt first Starship spacecraft recovery on land in 15th flight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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SpaceX to Attempt Landmark Starship Recovery at Texas Site in 15th Flight

SpaceX's Ambitious Starship Recovery Mission

By Joey Roulette

Overview of the 15th Starship Flight

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Nov 13 (Reuters) - SpaceX's latest Starship flight planned for Friday will include its first attempt to catch the spacecraft at its Texas launch site rather than discarding it in the ocean, a key test of Elon Musk’s bid to make a fully reusable rocket system.

The 407-foot-tall (124 m) Starship rocket is scheduled to launch at 4:45 p.m. CT (2245 GMT) from SpaceX's Starbase launch facilities in South Texas for its 15th flight since 2023 and the second to carry a batch of operational Starlink satellites. That makes the mission both a revenue-generating endeavor for its satellite connectivity business and a high-stakes test for a rocket still in development.

Regulatory Status and Launch Preparations

SpaceX as of Friday morning had not received a launch license from the US Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA, which has typically issued licenses a day prior to past Starship launches, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Strategic Importance of Starship

Musk's space and AI colossus views the next-generation Starship rocket as crucial to expanding its Starlink network with more satellites and, in the future, deploying a vast swarm of AI data-processing satellites called Starmind, as the company increasingly positions itself as an infrastructure giant.

Previous Starship Missions and Progress

SpaceX last launched Starship in September, taking the rocket and its satellites to orbit for the first time despite some engines shutting down mid-flight. That mission, planned to last 10 hours, ended after roughly 3 hours with an intact splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Objectives for the 15th Mission

For Friday's mission, the company expects to return to Texas both Starship's Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage it launches to space. The upper stage - the top half of the rocket that serves as the spacecraft - will return some 22 hours after launch. SpaceX has said it would be a "breakthrough moment in making Starship a reliable, rapidly reusable rocket" if all goes as planned.

Making Way for Starship: Technical Challenges and Recovery

MAKING WAY FOR STARSHIP

SpaceX has returned the 236-foot tall Super Heavy booster three times to its launchpad after sending Starship to space, falling back vertically into large mechanical arms fixed to its launch tower some 10 minutes after launch. The last such "tower catch" was in March 2025.

Logistics of the 15th Mission

For the 15th mission, SpaceX will need to move the Super Heavy booster off the launchpad to make way for Starship, which is expected to fall from space after completing 14 orbits around Earth. That sets up the debut Starship catch to occur around 2:45 p.m. CT (2045 GMT) on Saturday.

Future Launch Cadence and Expansion Plans

Musk has said he expects to enter a weekly cadence of Starship launches by the first half of 2027, while SpaceX has said it could begin launching Starship from a new Florida launchpad by the end of 2026.

NASA Collaboration and Artemis Program

NASA has helped fund Starship's development with roughly $3.2 billion delivered to SpaceX since selecting the rocket in 2021 to serve as a moon lander for its astronauts under the multibillion-dollar US Artemis moon program. SpaceX has put at least $15 billion of its own funds into the rocket's development.

Starship's Role in Lunar Missions

NASA and SpaceX expect Starship to land humans on the moon by 2028, though several major testing milestones remain that analysts and industry engineers believe will push that timeline back. Those milestones include demonstrating complex fuel transfers between Starship "tanker" rockets in orbit, a key process that will enable Starship to travel beyond Earth's orbit to the moon.

Competing Lunar Landers

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is also developing a moon lander, Blue Moon, for NASA under the Artemis program. Blue Moon is poised to join Starship and another spacecraft, NASA's Orion capsule, in Earth's orbit next year for Artemis III, a docking test mission before NASA's planned moon landing missions begin with Artemis IV.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Flight 15 is scheduled to launch around 4:45 p.m. CT on November 13, 2026, pending FAA approval, and will attempt the first ever land-based recovery of the Starship upper stage alongside the booster.
  • Super Heavy booster has previously been caught three times by the launch tower (“Mechazilla”), but the upper stage has never been, making this a potentially historic full-vehicle recovery.
  • Success in double recovery is vital for SpaceX’s goal of reaching weekly Starship launches by early 2027 and begins operations from its Florida site by late 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SpaceX attempting with its 15th Starship flight?
SpaceX plans to recover Starship on land for the first time at its Texas launch site, aiming to advance reusable rocket technology.
Why is the 15th Starship mission important for SpaceX?
The mission tests key elements of reusability and carries operational Starlink satellites, both critical for SpaceX's future business and infrastructure goals.
How is NASA involved with SpaceX’s Starship program?
NASA has provided $3.2 billion to SpaceX for Starship’s development, selecting it for the Artemis moon lander program.
Will Starship recovery impact future launches?
Yes, a successful recovery would pave the way for rapid, repeated Starship launches and advance SpaceX's goal of weekly flights by 2027.
What other companies are competing in NASA's Artemis program?
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is developing its Blue Moon lander, and NASA’s Orion capsule will join Starship for Artemis III docking tests.

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