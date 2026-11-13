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Cartier-owner Richemont quarterly sales beat estimates as jewellery demand persists - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Cartier-owner Richemont quarterly sales beat estimates as jewellery demand persists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Richemont Beats Sales Estimates with Robust Jewellery and Watch Demand

Richemont's Strong Quarterly Performance

Jewellery Business Drives Growth

ZURICH/PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cartier jewellery owner Richemont reported faster-than expected quarterly sales growth on Friday, helped by continued demand for its jewellery business.

Watch Brands and Sales Figures

The company, which also owns Swiss watch brands Piaget and IWC, said its sales rose by 13% when measured in constant currencies to €5.95 billion ($6.58 billion) in the three months to the end of September.

Analyst Expectations

The figure beat analyst forecasts for €5.89 billion in a consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Paris and John Revill in Zurich, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Richemont’s Q2 FY2026/27 revenue rose 13 % at constant exchange rates to €5.95 billion, surpassing the Visible Alpha consensus of €5.89 billion (cash.ch).
  • Jewellery remains the standout performer: it accounts for a significant share of Richemont’s sales and continues to grow robustly, while specialist watchmakers face more modest growth (next-edition.com).
  • J.P. Morgan had placed Richemont on a “Positive Catalyst Watch” ahead of the November 13 results, forecasting the same 13 % constant‑currency sales growth, driven by resilient jewellery demand (news.trustfinance.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Richemont's sales for the latest quarter?
Richemont reported sales of €5.95 billion in the three months to the end of September.
How much did Richemont's sales grow compared to last year?
Sales grew by 13% in constant currencies compared to the previous year.
Which brands contributed to Richemont's sales growth?
Growth was driven by demand for Cartier jewellery and Swiss watch brands Piaget and IWC.
What currency exchange rate is referenced in the article?
The article references the exchange rate of $1 = 0.9042 euros.

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