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Exclusive-Amazon’s plan to own the world’s product data and fight AI shopping agents - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Amazon’s plan to own the world’s product data and fight AI shopping agents

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Amazon’s Secret Plan: World Product Graph to Dominate Global Product Data Search

By Greg Bensinger

Amazon’s Ambitious World Product Graph Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Amazon has a secret plan to ensure shoppers never need to leave its site: own the world’s product information.  

Called World Product Graph, the initiative seeks to hoover up data on virtually every item for sale on Earth, whether Amazon stocks it or not, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters, and to people familiar with the matter.

In so doing, Amazon could truly become the everything store, offering deep data on a vast array of goods and cutting in to Google's dominance in online search, while also fending off rival Walmart's growing e-commerce business.

It also serves to address the continued rise of AI agents, software that can complete shopping tasks autonomously for users. According to the document, Amazon's own AI-driven search agent often provides inaccurate information.

And if fully implemented, World Product Graph could draw shoppers away from rival e-commerce sites that have far less data. 

Amazon’s Motivation and Market Position

“Amazon cannot be the go-destination for every shopping mission if customers must leave to research product relationships on Google, brand websites, and review sites,” according to the document. “These answers exist, but the only way to find them has been to leave Amazon for painstaking research on brand websites, third party review sites and tech forums.”

Reuters could not determine if or when this plan may be implemented, though the document, written like a press release, has an aspirational future release date of October 1, 2027.

"Draft, outdated documents often paint an incomplete picture and the existence of a brainstorming document such as this one doesn't necessarily reflect our current plans," said Amazon, in a statement. "We're constantly working on new ideas and technologies to make Amazon's product catalog comprehensive, accurate, and helpful for customers."

Current Consumer Search Trends

Already, many consumers begin researching products on Amazon. But according to a 2025 Morgan Stanley research report, the 16% of online shoppers who do so on Amazon is dwarfed by Google’s 57%. However, when customers know exactly what product they plan to buy, Amazon has the advantage, with 41% of searches starting there, compared with 23% for Google and 18% for Walmart.

‘THE EVERYTHING STORE’

How World Product Graph Works

World Product Graph “depends on discovering how brands organize their products on their own websites,” the document says. That will entail some brands and retailers contributing product data continuously to Amazon, but also Amazon independently crawling other retailers’ websites.  

Reuters could not determine how Amazon planned to crawl the sites or whether it would need to seek permission in all cases.

Brand Partnerships and Internal Organization

Amazon has already signed up Coca-Cola and Bayer, among others, to contribute product data, the document says. And the company held a “CEO-level P&G/Amazon summit” for a trial with Procter & Gamble. The companies didn't respond to requests for comment.

Amazon is shuffling staff internally to get the project off the ground, according to one of the people, though Reuters could not determine if the October 1 date is a realistic deadline for making the plan public. 

The document laying out the plan is what is known internally as a PR/FAQ — press release and frequently asked questions — which is typically a six-page narrative memo laying out the rationale and business case for a new product or service. Not all PR/FAQs lead to a service being introduced and, the people said, World Product Graph could be modified or aborted due to financial or other concerns. 

The project is part of Amazon’s Selection & Catalog Systems unit, according to the document, and is being organized under Robert Tekiela, a vice president in the division. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Benefits for Shoppers and Amazon’s AI

With the more complete data, Amazon can help users determine with more certainty which is the most recent model or colorway of a vacuum cleaner or tablet computer while also guiding them toward more subjective criteria like which is best for them based on their shopping history or other data, the document shows.

The project would also address problems with Amazon’s own AI-powered search engine known as Rufus, which the company began calling “Alexa for Shopping” in May. “Many Rufus answers are factually wrong or incomplete, but customers lack expertise to detect these errors,” the document says.

Further, users conduct about 83 million searches weekly using Rufus, and running them is “expensive,” according to the document. More data would allow Amazon to use less expensive models, more efficiently.

“I used to spend an hour on Reddit figuring this stuff out,” says a fake customer in an imagined quote in the document. “It’s like the store finally knows what it’s selling.” 

In its statement to Reuters, Amazon, referring to the PR/FAQ, said, "the usage figures are significantly outdated" and that its data shows that Alexa for Shopping is roughly 97% accurate globally.

BATTLING AGENTS

Competing with AI Shopping Agents

World Product Graph would help serve at least one other important function — staving off the growing threat of alternative AI shopping agents, the people said. CEO Andy Jassy sought during the company's third-quarter earnings call to downplay agents' impact, saying “few customers are doing much shopping this way yet” and that Amazon’s advertising business has been minimally impacted.   

Yet Amazon executives have grown wary of AI shopping agents that may send customer traffic to other sites that have greater or more complete data, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blocking Competitors

Meta’s Muse agent, for instance, has proven popular with customers already, garnering more than 10 million users in the US and Canada since launching in September. Amazon in the same month blocked Muse from its retail site and last y

Key Takeaways

  • The World Product Graph aims to aggregate comprehensive product data from all over the web, not just Amazon’s listings, drawing shoppers into its ecosystem and challenging Google’s search dominance (aboutamazon.com).
  • Amazon’s internal document suggests the project will help its AI search agents (like Alexa for Shopping) deliver more accurate results and prevent customers from leaving to research elsewhere (aboutamazon.com).
  • The company is already expanding outside listings (Shop Direct) and agent-based features like Buy for Me to retain control over shopping flows and data, while also offering its AI shopping tech to external retailers via AWS (theinformation.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Amazon’s World Product Graph initiative?
World Product Graph is Amazon's plan to collect and control data on virtually every product for sale, supporting its ambition to become the everything store and fend off rivals like Google and Walmart.
Why is Amazon developing World Product Graph?
Amazon aims to make its platform the one-stop destination for all shopping missions by providing deep, accurate product data and reducing dependence on third-party review and brand sites.
How will World Product Graph impact AI shopping agents?
The initiative seeks to improve Amazon's search agent accuracy and counter the growth of external AI shopping agents that automate product searches for users.
Has Amazon partnered with other companies for this project?
Yes, Amazon has enlisted brands like Coca-Cola and Bayer to contribute product data, and held a trial summit with Procter & Gamble.
When might World Product Graph be released?
An internal document suggested an aspirational release date of October 1, 2027, but the actual launch is uncertain and plans could change.

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