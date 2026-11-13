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Goldman Sachs lifts 12-month target for European stocks on energy price relief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Goldman Sachs lifts 12-month target for European stocks on energy price relief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Goldman Sachs Ups STOXX 600 Forecast Amid Energy Price Relief for Europe

Goldman Sachs Raises STOXX 600 Target and Analyzes European Market Trends

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Friday raised its 12-month target for Europe's STOXX 600 index, saying European equities have the most to gain from relief on energy supply and prices.

The Wall Street brokerage expects the pan-continental index to reach 700 points, up from its previous forecast of 695, implying about 5.42% upside from current levels of 664.01.

Key Forecasts and Sector Outlook

Here are some details:

Earnings Growth and Sector Ratings

• Goldman expects European earnings growth to slow to 7% in 2027 from 18% in 2026, partly due to lower energy earnings as well as weaker economic growth and margins as higher energy costs and interest rates feed through

• It downgraded European energy sector to "underweight" from "neutral"

Support Factors and Investment Trends

• European stocks have found support in strong quarterly earnings, despite persistent inflation and fears of further rate hikes

• "That said, we continue to see capex rising in Europe and globally and expect data centre rollout to remain a strong driver for sector earnings", strategists led by Sharon Bell said

Valuation and Comparative Analysis

• Europe is still cheaper than the US, the brokerages said, but the gap is smaller than it was, and the main reason is that US stocks have become cheaper relative to their earnings

Banking and Insurance Sector Ratings

• Goldman also cut its rating on European banking sector to "neutral" and insurers to "underweight," saying both groups tend to be positively correlated to bond yields, which it expects to fall

Market Performance and Investor Activity

• The STOXX 600 index has risen over 12% so far this year, slightly above a 10.9% gain in the S&P 500

• Investors, especially from the US, are putting increasing amounts of money into Europe, mainly through global and global ex-US funds, the brokerage added

(Reporting by Akriti Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Goldman lifted its 12‑month STOXX 600 target to 700, up from 695, implying around 5.4 % upside from current 664 levels. (in.investing.com)
  • The bank forecasts Europe’s earnings growth slowing to 7 % in 2027 from 18 % in 2026, partly due to easing energy earnings and margin pressures. (goldmansachs.com)
  • Sector strategy shifts include downgrading Energy (neutral to underweight), Banks (to neutral), and Insurers (to underweight), while favoring data-centre‑related capex and asset‑heavy 'HALO' sectors. (goldmansachs.com)
  • European equities remain relatively cheap versus the US and are seeing strong investor inflows, especially from global and global ex‑US funds. (goldmansachs.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Goldman Sachs' new 12-month target for the STOXX 600 index?
Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month STOXX 600 target to 700 points, up from 695.
How did Goldman Sachs change its sector ratings for Europe?
Goldman downgraded the European energy sector to 'underweight' and cut banking to 'neutral' and insurers to 'underweight.'
How have European stocks performed compared to the S&P 500 this year?
The STOXX 600 has risen over 12% in 2024, slightly outperforming the S&P 500's 10.9% gain.
What is the outlook for European corporate earnings?
Goldman expects European earnings growth to slow to 7% in 2027 from 18% in 2026, partially due to lower energy earnings.

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