Digital banking services increasingly rely on outside providers. The real test is whether institutions can withstand a failure somewhere in that chain.

Digital banking services increasingly rely on outside providers. The real test is whether institutions can withstand a failure somewhere in that chain.

The banking system now has a technology supply chain

A bank can remain financially sound yet still lose the ability to serve customers if a critical supplier fails. Payments may queue, customer identification may become unavailable, or an outsourced cloud application may prevent staff from accessing essential records. The immediate cause may be technical, contractual or operational rather than a traditional credit loss. Yet the consequences can quickly become financial: interrupted fee income, customer harm, remediation expenditure, operational losses and reputational pressure. The growing dependence on external technology changes what it means for a bank to control its operating model.

The Basel Committee’s December 2025 principles for third-party risk respond to a larger and more diverse supplier environment. Banks have long outsourced services, but digital delivery can concentrate data processing, communications, authentication and customer engagement in providers serving many institutions simultaneously. The principles establish a common baseline for banks and supervisors; they are not a claim that every supplier arrangement is unsafe. Their significance is that third-party arrangements should be governed as ongoing risk exposures, not completed procurement transactions.

A contract is only the beginning

Procurement traditionally focuses on price, capability and contractual terms. Those considerations remain necessary, but they rarely answer what happens during a prolonged disruption. A bank may receive contractual promises about service availability, audit rights, subcontracting and incident reporting. If the supplier’s underlying system is inaccessible, however, the bank must still meet obligations to customers and regulators. Operational resilience therefore begins with understanding which critical services depend on that supplier and what alternative arrangements are actually feasible.

The useful unit of analysis is not simply the vendor name but the complete service dependency. One digital onboarding journey could rely on an identity-verification provider, a cloud host, an application programming interface, a messaging service and a database operator. Several of those firms may themselves use the same infrastructure provider. A customer may experience a single failed service even when different contracts appear to allocate responsibilities across multiple companies. Mapping that chain is harder than compiling a list of contracts, but it produces a more honest view of exposure.

Concentration is a system-wide question

Concentration can exist within a bank or across the entire industry. A bank may use one provider for most of its core processing; alternatively, many banks may depend on the same external network or cloud region. Diversifying across branded applications does not necessarily diversify the infrastructure supporting them. The second form of concentration poses a broader coordination challenge because disruptions can affect several institutions at once, potentially overwhelming common recovery suppliers and communications channels.

The Basel principles encourage attention to materiality, risk assessment and ongoing monitoring, while recognising that supervisory authorities also need to consider concentration. For boards, this changes how supplier risk should be reported. A simple tally of approved vendors tells little about the bank’s capacity to operate during an outage. More revealing metrics include the share of critical processes dependent on a single platform, recovery times tested in realistic exercises, and the extent to which alternative providers rely on shared infrastructure. These measures do not remove risk, but they make concentration more actionable.

Due diligence must examine recovery, not just security

Cybersecurity controls remain important, yet a provider can be secure from intrusion and still become unavailable through power failures, software defects, capacity constraints or administrative mistakes. Due diligence should consider resilience engineering, incident management, financial viability, geographic dependencies, service continuity and ability to handle unusual transaction volumes. For critical operations, banks may need to know who controls encryption keys, how backups are restored and which parties authorise changes in an emergency.

Evidence matters more than a polished assurance questionnaire. An audited control report can establish that procedures existed within a defined scope, but it may not demonstrate that the bank could continue a specific customer service during a live event. Joint testing, targeted scenario exercises and lessons from previous incidents provide different information. The strongest review combines documentary assurance with practical demonstrations and challenge from teams that understand the bank’s actual operating processes.

The difficult question of substitutability

Suppliers are not interchangeable simply because they offer similar products. Replacing a core-banking platform may require data conversion, new customer journeys, legal approvals, security testing and months of integration. A cloud provider may technically permit data export while leaving the institution responsible for rebuilding hundreds of interdependent services. Substitutability therefore needs to be evaluated in time, cost, data portability, skill availability and regulatory feasibility, not just whether a competitor exists.

A credible exit plan distinguishes temporary continuity from permanent migration. During a short outage, the objective may be to queue transactions safely, route communications through another channel or operate limited manual controls. If a strategic supplier becomes insolvent or loses necessary authorisation, the institution needs a longer-term path to replacement. These situations require different preparations. The first tests whether a critical service can stay within tolerance; the second tests whether the bank can sustainably change the architecture underlying it.

Governance should connect functions that rarely meet

A third-party relationship can be managed by procurement, technology, information security, operations, legal, finance and compliance, each looking at different evidence. Fragmentation across these teams can create blind spots. Procurement may know the contract renewal date but not the service failure tolerance. Technology may understand the interface but not the concentration implications. Legal may hold audit rights that have never been exercised. The board requires a consolidated view that turns those separate perspectives into decisions.

The Basel Committee’s framework addresses governance and strategy, risk assessment, due diligence, contracts, ongoing monitoring and termination as parts of the same lifecycle. A practical bank-wide framework can classify services by criticality, name accountable owners and escalate changes in provider scope or financial condition. It should also specify how incidents are reported when the supplier informs the bank late or when the disruption originates with a subcontractor. A clear accountability map reduces confusion precisely when an event forces decisions across departmental boundaries.

The regulatory context is not identical everywhere

National requirements differ. Within the European Union, the Digital Operational Resilience Act provides a more prescriptive framework covering ICT risk and third-party dependencies for relevant financial entities. Basel’s principles, by contrast, offer supervisory guidance rather than a universal statute with identical legal obligations in every jurisdiction. Multinational banks should avoid equating compliance with one framework to complete compliance elsewhere, particularly when services, data and contracts operate across borders.

A useful approach is to separate global minimum standards from local legal obligations. The global layer defines how the institution measures criticality, tests resilience and governs dependency risks. Local layers capture rules governing notification, outsourcing registers, data transfers, regulatory access and approval procedures. This separation can reduce duplication without obscuring jurisdiction-specific responsibilities. It also makes the bank better prepared when new technologies or providers are introduced before supervisory guidance fully catches up.

The difference between resilience on paper and in practice

Consider a hypothetical retail bank that uses one provider for authentication and a second for mobile banking. Both report strong annual availability. A major identity-service outage nevertheless prevents customers from accessing the mobile app, and the second provider’s availability record remains technically intact. A dashboard based only on separate vendor uptime figures could miss the customer impact. By contrast, a journey-based measurement reveals that authentication is a critical dependency and tests how the bank handles customers who need urgent payments or account access while the normal channel is unavailable.

Realistic exercises should introduce uncomfortable complications: incomplete incident information, a change freeze during a high-volume payment period, a subcontractor whose name is unfamiliar to the bank, or simultaneous disruptions to customer support. The objective is not to prove that every system will remain available. It is to establish decisions and priorities in advance, including who can suspend a supplier connection, how customer communications are approved, and when senior management is alerted. Lessons from such exercises should lead to changes in architecture, contracts, training or recovery procedures that can be tracked to completion.

A board review can also ask whether the bank has learned from near misses: brief outages, manual workarounds and suppliers that required unexpected intervention. These episodes may reveal architectural weaknesses before a major failure occurs. Reporting should distinguish genuine recovery capabilities from untested assumptions and assign ownership for fixing gaps. An effective oversight process treats resilience as a repeated operational practice rather than a compliance document approved once a year.

What a meaningful resilience dashboard should show

Boards often receive volumes of metrics but limited evidence of operational readiness. A stronger dashboard would show the most critical outsourced services, the percentage of dependencies fully mapped, material single points of failure, untested recovery assumptions and unresolved remediation items. It would record service disruptions against actual customer outcomes rather than merely noting whether the supplier met its own service-level targets. Crucially, reported recovery times should differentiate contractual promises, laboratory tests and results from end-to-end operational exercises.

There are limits to how much can be controlled. Banks cannot eliminate the possibility of a regional outage or a technology provider’s sudden failure, and redundant arrangements may themselves introduce complexity. The goal is proportional resilience: enough visibility, governance, alternatives and tested response capacity to keep essential obligations functioning under plausible stress. As the FSB’s 2025 annual report emphasises, operational resilience remains a central component of wider financial stability. Supplier oversight has consequently become more than an IT procurement question; it is a core banking risk discipline.

References

1. Basel Committee, Principles for the Sound Management of Third-Party Risk (2025). Source

2. European Banking Authority, Digital Operational Resilience Act overview. Source

3. FSB, Promoting Global Financial Stability: Annual Report 2025 (2026). Source